News
Pop / Rock 31/12/2019

Whyte Horses Drops New Single From Forthcoming Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the release of their new album just a few weeks away - Hard Times is out January 17th 2020 (CRC Records) - Whyte Horses have today shared a new track from the record, featuring guest vocals from Gruff Rhys.

As with all the songs on Hard Times, "Tocyn" too is a cover, with the original version recorded by Welsh prog-rock band, Brân. It was Gruff who initially introduced Dom to the work of Brân when the pair found themselves occasionally DJing together many years ago. Speaking about working with Gruff and their choice of track, Dom shares:
"'Tocyn' is one of those songs that rides the line between the sublime and ridiculous but its direct Glam energy makes it instantly unforgettable. Gruff turned me onto a wealth of folk and psych music from the mid 1970s, mainly housed on the Cardiff based label, Sain. As well as this hotbed of music there was corresponding Fillmore style sleeve and poster art, strange imagery relayed to the Welsh National Army which all seemed to borrow from America and England."
Stream 'Tocyn' here: https://whytehorses.lnk.to/TOCYNSo

'HARD TIMES' TRACKLISTING:
Red Lady
Mister Natural (Ft. La Roux)
Hard Times (Ft. John Grant)
Ça Plane Pour Moi
Bang Bang (Ft. Chrysta Bell)
Seabird
Satellite Of Love (Ft. Badly Drawn Boy)
I Saw The Light (Ft. Mèlanie Pain)
Up In My Mind (Ft. Tracyanne Campbell)
Tocyn (Ft. Gruff Rhys)
Want You To Know
Pre-order 'Hard Times' here: https://WhyteHorses.lnk.to/HardTimesSo






