Whyte Horses Drops New Single From Forthcoming Album





As with all the songs on Hard Times, "Tocyn" too is a cover, with the original version recorded by Welsh prog-rock band, Brân. It was Gruff who initially introduced Dom to the work of Brân when the pair found themselves occasionally DJing together many years ago. Speaking about working with Gruff and their choice of track, Dom shares:

"'Tocyn' is one of those songs that rides the line between the sublime and ridiculous but its direct Glam energy makes it instantly unforgettable. Gruff turned me onto a wealth of folk and psych music from the mid 1970s, mainly housed on the Cardiff based label, Sain. As well as this hotbed of music there was corresponding Fillmore style sleeve and poster art, strange imagery relayed to the Welsh

Stream 'Tocyn' here: https://whytehorses.lnk.to/TOCYNSo



'HARD TIMES' TRACKLISTING:

Red Lady

Mister

Hard Times (Ft. John Grant)

Ça Plane Pour Moi



Seabird

Satellite Of Love (Ft. Badly Drawn Boy)

I Saw The Light (Ft. Mèlanie Pain)

Up In My Mind (Ft. Tracyanne Campbell)

Tocyn (Ft. Gruff Rhys)

Want You To Know

