TR/ST Playing Special "Substance NYE 2020" La Performance

21+ | 8 PM | The Regent, 448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TR/ST returns to LA for an iconic SUBSTANCE NYE 2020 performance, presented by Restless Nites & Spaceland. The one-night event comes after Robert Alfons' expansive US and European headlining tours. This unforgettable evening will include performances by Light Asylum, Machine Club DJ's, plus special guests all held at the beautiful Regent Theater.Finishing off a huge year of touring in support of his groundbreaking two-part record - The Destroyer Parts 1 & 2, Alfons and co. will be performing an intimate set at the Regent to ring in 2020 proper, with a custom A/V experience by SUBSTANCE friend and collaborator Taran Allen.This is how New Year Eve should be spent - in a futuristic, ethereal environment, dancing the year away to sexy, sophisticated sounds, surrounded by beautiful, optimistic revelers.21+ | 8 PM | The Regent, 448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013



