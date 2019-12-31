Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 31/12/2019

Darkoo 'Gangsta' (Remixes) Out Now!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of 'Gangsta' Darkoo releases not one, but two remixes of the monumental track. The first offering features Ms Banks and frequent collaborator Br3nya while the accompanying remix features Davido, Tion Wayne and SL.
The official videos of the highly anticipated collaborations were released back to back on the same day and have already received over 700K views between them within the first 3 days.

Directed by Capone, the female led remix visual follows the trio on a money heist complimented with new verses from Br3nya and Ms Banks. The story continues in Lagos, Nigeria - where the male led remix visual takes place.
Directed by Sesan, the vibrant video captures Darkoo, Davido, Tion Wayne and SL who all add a fresh tone to the infectious anthem.






