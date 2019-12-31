SAER Releases New Single 'Disruptor'





"Disruptor is about inner conflict" offers Davies, "A desire to test the boundaries even with a feeling of safety and contentment, imposter syndrome can set in. We have an inherent self-destruct button and it is those closest that suffer. Disruptor is a plea and a warning. We all hope to change but some of us share an underlying gravity to disorder".



The 'Disruptor' EP is proceeded by a special release of SAER's reimagining of recent pop-hit Never Really Over by US superstar



DISRUPTOR TRACKLISTING

1. Disruptor

