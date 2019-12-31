Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/12/2019

SAER Releases New Single 'Disruptor'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As 2020 looms, an atmosphere of disruption, both political and environmental threatens to overwhelm us all. The new single from vocalist, multi- instrumentalist and producer SAER distils this sense of impending and perhaps inevitable destruction through the microcosm of a love affair. The song's subjects are lovers, but one of them is a "Disruptor" (which also serves as the song's title). The question is, will their innate destructive tendencies lay this delicate thing to waste?

"Disruptor is about inner conflict" offers Davies, "A desire to test the boundaries even with a feeling of safety and contentment, imposter syndrome can set in. We have an inherent self-destruct button and it is those closest that suffer. Disruptor is a plea and a warning. We all hope to change but some of us share an underlying gravity to disorder".

The 'Disruptor' EP is proceeded by a special release of SAER's reimagining of recent pop-hit Never Really Over by US superstar Katy Perry as an emotional and moving ballad.

DISRUPTOR TRACKLISTING
1. Disruptor
2. Disruptor(AcousticVersion)






Most read news of the week
A Bad Think's Video For "Feel Me" From Grammy-nominated Album The Savior Passes One Million Views On Youtube
Fetty Wap & London On Da Track Channel Outkast In Single "Fresh N Clean" Off Of Album King Zoo  ﻿﻿
Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"
C Z A R I N A Unleashes Remix LP "Decoded" Featuring International Synthwave and EDM Stars
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music From The Prime Original Series)' Released Worldwide By UMe
1917 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Six-Time Grammy Award-Winning Composer Thomas Newman Available Everywhere Now
Dead Original Release New Single "Hard To See"; Welcome New Drummer Nick Rich (The Grandson Of Legendary Drummer Buddy Rich)
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" The Iconic #1 Christmas Song To Ring In The Holidays
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London
Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With Video-sharing Powerhouse Tiktok For Global Launch Of The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights"
Lyric Video: Love In My Heart By Omosefe
Italian Producer, Marco Dalla Villa, Shares Music Video For EDM Banger
Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe
Tyga Collaborates With Los Del Rio To Complete Colorful 'The Mask'-Inspired 'Ayy Macarena' Video!
Chicago's The JAB Debut Music Video For Latest Single "Riot"; New LP 'Consume' Out February 4, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0347259 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0072169303894043 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how