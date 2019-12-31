Toronto Rapper Killy Shares "Evil Eye" Music Video



Transporting the rapper to a floating castle in a vividly-rendered apocalyptic wasteland that recalls the LP8 cover art, "Evil Eye" is a feast for the eyes, filled with perfectly-composed shots, dramatic lighting, and dazzling CGI.



Produced by Jam City, who adds heavenly choirs and broken-glass percussion to his trap symphony, "Evil Eye" is one of the many highlights from LP8, as the Epic Records signee attempts to ward off his demons with infectious auto-tune: "It would be a lie if I said I'm fine/How come a peace of mind is so hard to find?/This will be the night that all stars align/Pray all the evil eyes in my life go blind." "Evil Eye" follows the flex-heavy, Highsnobiety-premiered video for "Vendetta," the rapper's second brand new song in recent months (along with November's "Triple Helix," produced by OogieMane & 16yrold).



After a year in which he earned multiple JUNO Awards nominations, shared his Light Path 8 project, signed to Epic Records, toured with NAV in North America, headlined his own European tour, and performed at Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud New York, "

After bursting onto the scene with his disruptive single "Killamonjaro" in 2017, the Toronto-born artist of Bajan-Filipino descent KILLY has quickly become one of music's most exciting artists to watch. On the heels of the hit, his debut project Surrender Your Soul dropped in 2018 via his Secret Sound Club label, giving KILLY's growing fanbase a taste of his unique knack for melody, fully-immersive creative vision, and personal lyrics that speak to the highs and lows of his journey. His reach has continued to grow steadily: by the end of 2018, he'd attained almost 200 million listens on Spotify alone, and brought his music to audiences across the globe on his "Surrender Your Soul" World Tour. Capping off a break-out year, KILLY released a five-track EP entitled KILLSTREAK, received three 2019 JUNO Award nominations and garnered two Platinum-certified singles. As of today, the budding superstar has accumulated more than 500 million streams across all platforms globally and is Toronto's biggest rap export since Drake. With his recent signing to Epic Records, KILLY is set to blaze thru 2020, focused on realizing his vision, extending his global reach, and becoming an icon for the new era.

