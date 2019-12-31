Mariah Carey Is First Ranked Artist On Hot 100 In Four Decades!





Carey passes eight artists that have ranked on Hot 100 in three decades: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John,



Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the gift that keeps on giving her historic achievements, as the song makes the superstar the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.



Meanwhile, holiday songs rank in the Hot 100's top four spots simultaneously for the first time in the chart's 61-year history, as, following Carey's carol, at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, are Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,"



Plus, a record five holiday hits infuse the Hot 100's top 10 simultaneously, thanks also to Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" at No. 7.



Let's run down the top 10 of the newest Hot 100, which blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Jan. 4) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 31).



New record streams for a holiday song: Carey's "Christmas," on Columbia/Legacy Records, tops the Streaming Songs chart for a fourth consecutive week, and fifth total frame (after a week at No. 1 last holiday season), up 33% to 72.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending Dec. 26, according to Nielsen Music. The total, helped by a new video for "



Originally released in 1994 on Carey's album Merry Christmas, the modern classic reached the Hot 100's top 10 at last in December 2017 and rose to its prior No. 3 high last holiday season, before topping the tally for the first time two weeks ago, becoming only the second holiday No. 1 ever on the Hot 100, joining The Chipmunks' "The



First artist to be No. 1 in four decades: Carey becomes the first artist to top the Hot 100 in four distinct decades (notably, with a song from the 1990s extending her run into both the 2010s and 2020s).



Carey passes eight chart cornerstones that have reigned on the Hot 100 in three decades each. Here's an updated recap:

'60s, '70s, '80s: Stevie Wonder

'70s, '80s, '90s: Michael Jackson, Elton John

'80s, '90s, '00s:

'90s, '00s, '10s:

'90s, '00s, '10s, '20s: Mariah Carey



10 x 3: Of Carey's 19 Hot 100 No. 1s, "



Carey bests The



Sweet 16: Carey has now placed at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in a record-extending 16 distinct years (per Hot 100 chart dates): 1990-2000, 2005-06, 2008, 2019 and 2020.



Next up are three acts that have each spent time atop the Hot 100 in 10 individual years: Paul McCartney/Wings (1971, 1973-76, 1978, 1980, 1982-84);



As for other feats achieved with the Hot 100 coronation of "Christmas," the song completed the longest journey to No. 1 ever from an original release: over 25 years. Plus, Carey extended her mark for the most No. 1s among soloists (19). This week, she adds her record-padding 82nd career week at No. 1, while extending the longest span of leaders for any act: 29 years and five months, dating to her first week atop the chart, dated Aug. 4, 1990, with "Vision of Love."



