Justin Bieber Returns With Youtube Series "Justin Bieber: Seasons"





"When I was getting started, Youtube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," said Justin Bieber. "It feels great to partner with Youtube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."



"Justin Bieber's courage as an artist is truly admirable and we are grateful he continues to share his inspiring story on YouTube," said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. "As we aim to spotlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our Youtube Originals, we are thrilled to add this special project to our 2020 slate."



"Justin Bieber: Seasons" is an all-access, 10-episode original documentary series chronicling the making of Justin Bieber's first album in four years. The show is a raw, powerful and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating new music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself. The series will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle. With brand new music scoring the episodes, Justin reflects on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye as he invites his fans on THE JOURNEY leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated and most personal album of his career. "Justin Bieber: Seasons" will premiere on Monday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT, with new episodes premiering free with ads each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. Fans can sign up for Youtube Premium to get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free.



"Justin Bieber: Seasons" is directed and executive produced by OBB Pictures' Michael D. Ratner with photographer Joe Termini set to direct additional episodes. The documentary is produced by Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures.



Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, Youtube Originals and Cara Casey, Development Lead, Youtube Originals will oversee "Justin Bieber: Seasons" for the global platform.



The Youtube Originals docuseries will serve as a homecoming for Justin Bieber, who skyrocketed to fame in 2007 after he was discovered on the global platform. He is currently the most subscribed artist on Youtube (47.8 million subscribers), appears in six videos with over one billion views and has over 19 billion views on his Official Artist Channel.



As part of YouTube's previously announced new programming strategy, for the first time, YouTube's audience of 2 billion logged-in monthly users will have the opportunity to enjoy new Youtube Originals series and specials, including "Justin Bieber: Seasons," for free with ads. YouTube's subscription service, Youtube Premium, will continue to offer ad-free access to all Youtube Originals with all episodes available at once to binge. The news follows record growth for Youtube Originals, with total views of the full 2019 slate growing more than 40% compared to the year before.



Justin Bieber will serve as an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson will serve as executive producers for SB Projects and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg will serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures.

The Youtube Originals partnership with Justin Bieber joins a robust slate of music and personality-focused original series and specials including "Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan," "How to Be: Mark Ronson," "Almost Ready" with Shay Mitchell, "Taylor Swift - Lover's Lounge (Live)," "Kevin Hart: What the Fit," "Liza on Demand" starring YouTube's Liza Koshy, "MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré," "Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries" and "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated." Upcoming 2020 projects with top personalities include documentaries with Paris Hilton and Dude Perfect as well as season three of the hit scripted series, "Cobra Kai." Youtube is also investing heavily in learning-driven original programming.




