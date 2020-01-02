Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 02/01/2020

Rachael Sage Is The Artist To Watch In 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American singer, songwriter and producer Rachael Sage is already proving she is the artist to watch in 2020, with the upcoming release of her album 'Character' already scheduled for release on March 6th 2020.

'Character' features diverse material that Rachael created over the past year as she began to process her 2018 cancer diagnosis and recovery. Co-produced by Rachael and Grammy winner Andy Zulla (Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart) the tracks were recorded by engineer Mikhail Pivovarov at both Carriage House Studios and her home studio in NYC.

An inspirational tribute to survivorship, the collection delves into concepts such as identity, compassion, authenticity, optimism, and mindfulness. As Rachael confesses, "I don't think I understood the full meaning of the word 'character' until I was suddenly required to redefine my own…if there is a silver-lining in all of this, it's that I have a much deeper relationship to gratitude."

Having topped off a triumphant 2019 with the personal and beautiful single and music video for 'Bravery's On Fire', Rachael Sage is sure to follow up this success in the new year, especially with album 'Character' in the pipeline.






