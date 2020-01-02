DJ Snake Releases Star-Studded Remix Of Hit Single "Loco Contigo" With J Balvin & Ozuna Ft. Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell & Sech

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake
has teamed up with Colombian reggaeton phenomenon J Balvin
and Puerto Rican-Dominican singer/rapper Ozuna
for a star-studded remix of the smash summer hit "Loco Contigo." Adding even more firepower to the bilingual anthem, "Loco Contigo [REMIX]" features appearances from Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Nicky Jam, platinum-selling Dominican singer/songwriter Natti Natasha, Puerto Rican rapper/singer/songwriter Darell, and fast-rising Panamanian singer Sech.
One of Spotify's most streamed songs of 2019, "Loco Contigo
" has amassed over 374 million streams on that platform alone. It's also achieved platinum certification in a number of countries across the globe, reached diamond status in DJ Snake's homeland of France, reached #1 on the US Latin radio charts and landed at #7 on Billboard's US Hot Latin Songs chart. Meanwhile, the Colin Tilley-directed video for "Loco Contigo
" has garnered more than 205 million views on YouTube.
Released in June by DJ Snake
with J Balvin
and Tyga, the original version of "Loco Contigo
" appears on DJ Snake's chart-topping sophomore album Carte Blanche. The album also includes the triple-platinum single "Taki Taki
" ft. Selena
Gomez, Ozuna
& Cardi B
(DJ Snake's second global #1 record), "Enzo" (a collaboration with Sheck Wes, featuring Offset, 21 Savage
& Gucci Mane), the reggaeton powerhouse "Fuego
" (with Sean Paul
& Anitta
ft. Tainy), and the India-inspired club smash "Magenta Riddim." Soon after arriving in July, Carte Blanche
hit #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.
DJ Snake
made his full-length debut with the 2016 album Encore, which reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You
" ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake
has achieved massive success with hits like "Get Low," "You Know You Like It," "Lean On," and "Middle." With its title translating to "the freedom to do whatever one chooses," his sophomore album Carte Blanche
arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200.
For more info on DJ Snake, visit:
www.djsnake.com
https://twitter.com/djsnake
https://instagram.com/djsnake
https://www.facebook.com/djsnake.fr
https://www.youtube.com/djsnake