Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 02/01/2020

DJ Snake Releases Star-Studded Remix Of Hit Single "Loco Contigo" With J Balvin & Ozuna Ft. Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell & Sech

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has teamed up with Colombian reggaeton phenomenon J Balvin and Puerto Rican-Dominican singer/rapper Ozuna for a star-studded remix of the smash summer hit "Loco Contigo." Adding even more firepower to the bilingual anthem, "Loco Contigo [REMIX]" features appearances from Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Nicky Jam, platinum-selling Dominican singer/songwriter Natti Natasha, Puerto Rican rapper/singer/songwriter Darell, and fast-rising Panamanian singer Sech.

One of Spotify's most streamed songs of 2019, "Loco Contigo" has amassed over 374 million streams on that platform alone. It's also achieved platinum certification in a number of countries across the globe, reached diamond status in DJ Snake's homeland of France, reached #1 on the US Latin radio charts and landed at #7 on Billboard's US Hot Latin Songs chart. Meanwhile, the Colin Tilley-directed video for "Loco Contigo" has garnered more than 205 million views on YouTube.

Released in June by DJ Snake with J Balvin and Tyga, the original version of "Loco Contigo" appears on DJ Snake's chart-topping sophomore album Carte Blanche. The album also includes the triple-platinum single "Taki Taki" ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B (DJ Snake's second global #1 record), "Enzo" (a collaboration with Sheck Wes, featuring Offset, 21 Savage & Gucci Mane), the reggaeton powerhouse "Fuego" (with Sean Paul & Anitta ft. Tainy), and the India-inspired club smash "Magenta Riddim." Soon after arriving in July, Carte Blanche hit #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

DJ Snake made his full-length debut with the 2016 album Encore, which reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You" ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake has achieved massive success with hits like "Get Low," "You Know You Like It," "Lean On," and "Middle." With its title translating to "the freedom to do whatever one chooses," his sophomore album Carte Blanche arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200.

For more info on DJ Snake, visit:
www.djsnake.com
https://twitter.com/djsnake
https://instagram.com/djsnake
https://www.facebook.com/djsnake.fr
https://www.youtube.com/djsnake






Most read news of the week
A Bad Think's Video For "Feel Me" From Grammy-nominated Album The Savior Passes One Million Views On Youtube
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music From The Prime Original Series)' Released Worldwide By UMe
Fetty Wap & London On Da Track Channel Outkast In Single "Fresh N Clean" Off Of Album King Zoo  ﻿﻿
Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With Video-sharing Powerhouse Tiktok For Global Launch Of The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights"
1917 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Six-Time Grammy Award-Winning Composer Thomas Newman Available Everywhere Now
Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"
Bam Ross Original Dogs D'Amour Drummer Joins The Quireboys For US & Australian Legs Of World Tour By Fan Demand
Super Bowl LIV Is Officially Less Than 54 Days Out And The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Is Offering A Preview Of Super Bowl Live
Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London
Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates
Lyric Video: Love In My Heart By Omosefe
Platinum-Selling Canadian Country Duo The Reklaws Releases Inspiring New Video For Single "Roots"
Pony Canyon To Host An Audition For A Female Singer To Sing Yuki Kajiura's Theme Song For "Deemo The Movie"
Italian Producer, Marco Dalla Villa, Shares Music Video For EDM Banger




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0385921 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067160129547119 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how