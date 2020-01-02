Bombay Bicycle Club Shares Fourth Track From Upcoming New Album "Everything Else Has Gone Wrong"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Bombay Bicycle Club are pleased to welcome in 2020 with a fourth track from their upcoming fifth album, Everything
Else Has Gone Wrong. The album is released via Caroline International/Island Records on the January 17, and is preceded today with "I Can Hardly Speak"
As its title suggests, "I Can Hardly Speak" is a song about struggling to express yourself in words. It pulls together all those unusual sounds, textures and metronomic loops that are almost signature to Bombay Bicycle Club
records now, and should act as another tantalising teaser to the full record due later this month, and the shows that follow it.
Largely written in Cornwall and recorded out in the US alongside Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent/Sharon Van Etten/War on Drugs), Bombay Bicycle Club
have continued to grow, develop and evolve since the release of their debut album, I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose, back in 2009. Rarely in recent years has there been a British guitar band who have the craft and ability to avoid categorisation whilst uniting hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe. With an innate ear for melody and invention, the four-piece are a very welcome return to the fold just as British guitar music makes a timely renaissance.
Bombay Bicycle Club
welcome the new album's release with a full tour of the UK in later this month and into February. The shows kick off on the 20th January at Cambridge Corn Exchange and wrap up at Ulster Hall in Belfast on the 12th February. The run includes two nights at London's Alexandra
Palace, with many of those shows long since sold out and with only a handful of tickets left at the remaining dates. A busy Summer festival season is almost inevitable. US dates will be announced soon.
Everything
Else Has Gone Wrong Tour 2020:
+ Very special fan 'In store' and 'out store' live performances
12th January - Sound Knowledge, Marlborough *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT
12th January - Crash, Brudenell Social Club, 6pm *Full Electric Out-Store
12th January - Crash, Brudenell Social Club, 8pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
13th January - Rough Trade at SWX, Bristol *Full Electric Out-Store
14th January - Vinilo at 1865, Southampton *Full Electric Out-Store
15th January - Resident at Chalk, Brighton*Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
16th January - Banquet Records at New Slang, London, 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store
16th January - Banquet Records at New Slang, London, 9pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
17th January - Rough Trade East, London, 1pm *In Store Signing
17th January - Rough Trade, London, 7pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT
18th January - Rough Trade, Nottingham 1pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT
18th January - Truck at O2 Academy, Oxford 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT
20th January - Fopp, Cambridge, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store
20th January - Corn Exchange, Cambridge SOLD OUT
21st January - HMV, Bournemouth, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store
21st January - Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT
22nd January - HMV The Vault, Birmingham, 6pm *Acoustic In-Store
23rd January - HMV, Leicester, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store
23rd January - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
24th January - University SU Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT
25th January - Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT
27th January - Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
28th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT
29th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT
31st January - Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT
1st February - The Centre, Brighton SOLD OUT
3rd February - Victoria
Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT
4th February - Academy, Sheffield NEW DATE
6th February - UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT
7th February - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
8th February - Alexandra
Palace, London
10th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT
11th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT
12th February - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT
All dates w/ The Big Moon + Liz Lawrence except 8th November w/ Sundara Karma + Liz Lawrence
www.bombaybicycle.club