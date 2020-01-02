Bombay Bicycle Club Shares Fourth Track From Upcoming New Album "Everything Else Has Gone Wrong"





As its title suggests, "I Can Hardly Speak" is a song about struggling to express yourself in words. It pulls together all those unusual sounds, textures and metronomic loops that are almost signature to



Largely written in Cornwall and recorded out in the US alongside Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent/Sharon Van Etten/War on Drugs),









+ Very special fan 'In store' and 'out store' live performances

12th January - Sound Knowledge, Marlborough *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

12th January - Crash, Brudenell Social Club, 6pm *Full Electric Out-Store

12th January - Crash, Brudenell Social Club, 8pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT

13th January - Rough Trade at SWX, Bristol *Full Electric Out-Store

14th January - Vinilo at 1865, Southampton *Full Electric Out-Store

15th January - Resident at Chalk, Brighton*Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT

16th January - Banquet Records at New Slang, London, 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store

16th January - Banquet Records at New Slang, London, 9pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT

17th January - Rough Trade East, London, 1pm *In Store Signing

17th January - Rough Trade, London, 7pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

18th January - Rough Trade, Nottingham 1pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

18th January - Truck at O2 Academy, Oxford 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT

20th January - Fopp, Cambridge, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store

20th January - Corn Exchange, Cambridge SOLD OUT

21st January - HMV, Bournemouth, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store

21st January - Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

22nd January - HMV The Vault, Birmingham, 6pm *Acoustic In-Store

23rd January - HMV, Leicester, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store

23rd January - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

24th January - University SU Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

25th January - Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

27th January - Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

28th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT

29th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT

31st January - Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

1st February - The Centre, Brighton SOLD OUT

3rd February -

4th February - Academy, Sheffield NEW DATE

6th February - UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT

7th February -

8th February -

10th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT

11th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT

12th February - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

All dates w/ The Big Moon + Liz Lawrence except 8th November w/ Sundara Karma + Liz Lawrence

