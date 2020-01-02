Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 02/01/2020

Asphalt Valentine Street Date Set For February 28, 2020

Asphalt Valentine Street Date Set For February 28, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HighVolMusic and Asphalt Valentine announce February 28, 2020 as the worldwide release date for the group's new studio album, 'Twisted Road'.
Vocalist Joe Flynt states: "The whole band is excited to be releasing another record. It's been 5 years or so since we did the 'Into The Red' E.P. and a lot has changed with the band. We almost called it a day a while back but then I got a call from another band from the area to fill in on vocals. While I was out on the road with them my creative energy started to flow again. When I got back from the road, I was so fired up and ready to get back at it I called the guys up and we started to finish writing and recording 'Twisted Road'. It all came together pretty quickly once everyone was back in band mode. I feel like we've put together something really special, and I'm looking forward to hearing what the fans think about it. We're all so proud of this album. It's definitely a big jump from our previous efforts and the material is so much stronger now."

HVM CEO, Bill Chavis adds: "Joe called me about getting back in the game and asked if I would be interested in listening to some new material. I said sure, I've always love what AV has done. We released Strip Rock Roll back in 08/09 and its such a great record but the new material is just so much more. It's simply amazing and really really strong. 2020 is going to be an extremely exciting year for Asphalt Valentine. This third album is the going to take people by surprise. Mark my words, you will love this album!"

Asphalt Valentine is based in Atlanta, GA and got its start in the early 2000's. They signed with Chavis Records now HighVolMusic and released their debut Strip Rock Roll in 2008. The band toured the U.S. with Mama Kin from Sweden on the 'Summer of Sin Tour'. In 2013 the band self released their 'Into The Red' E.P. as well as released a video for the track 'Living Dreams'. In 2015 the band began working on what is now 'Twisted Road' and released a video for the track 'The Only'. before going on hiatus. 'The Only' was originally conceived when the band was approached by author/film maker/adventurist Joey Shonka to write some music for one of his documentary-style films. Shonka, a life long friend of vocalist Joe Flynt, specifically wanted something to accompany his latest movie about his years long journey across the entire Andes Mountains range in South America - a journey he did alone. 'The Only' conveys the physical and emotional toll of isolation, endless perseverance, and the spiritual connection one must make within themselves to strive onward in one of the most formidable environments on planet Earth. The video contains footage of the recording sessions as well as clips from Shonka's latest self-shot movie 'The Shonkadventure'.

With renewed excitement and energy the band returned to work on the recordings and as previously announced, Asphalt Valentine signed with HighVolMusic in 2019 before putting the final touches on the album. 'Twisted Road' was recorded at Dirty Little Secret Studios in Atlanta, GA and is self produced. Mixing is being handled by Andy Reilly (Asia, Praying Mantis, UFO) at Muse Productions also in Atlanta, GA. The first single and title track 'Twisted Road' hits radio this week and is being quarterbacked by Jody Best of Best Bet Promo.

Tracklisting:
Twisted Road
The Only
I Don't Care
Saving
Something More
As The Crow Flies
Shamefully
Ooh La La
Dixie Rose
Rain
Special pre-order bundles start on Valentines Day, February 14, 2020
www.hvmmerch.store

Asphalt Valentine hits the road in March in support of 'Twisted Road' and will be performing at The Ballroom Blitz in Baltimore on March 21st with Beasto Blanco, Tokyo Motor Fist, Tora Tora and many more. For additional information visit www.highvolmusic.com.






