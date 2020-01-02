Minnesota Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21



A relative of the rapper took to the social media platform on New Year's Day to break the news.



"They say don't question God, but damn why you baby," the person wrote. "This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken. The tears won't stop. I'm trynna hold it together... I love you more then you'll ever know. I can't focus, I can't concentrate, I'm numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby ... You gained your beautiful wings... "



The rapper, whose birth name is Alexis Alijai Lynch, hailed from St. Paul, Minn., and released three albums on SoundCloud: "feel·less" (2014), "Joseph's Coat" (2015) and "



In the wake of the rapper's passing, several artists paid their respects.



"I'm heartbroken, I'm angry, I'm confused, I love you Lexii," one of her best-known musical friends, California R&B singer Kehlani, said in a tweet Wednesday.



One of Lexii's cousins in the Twin Cities, Raeisah Clark, was the first to make the tragic news public with a Wednesday afternoon post on Facebook.

"Rest in paradise you'll never be forgotten!" Clark wrote. "I'm so lost for words... my beautiful cousin with so much talent & unique soul Lexii Alijai. It's too soon."



Another cousin in St. Paul, LaMycha Jett, also wrote on Facebook, "You touched so many people thru your music. Your commitment and dedication was amazing. This one made me sick. The tears are still coming."



While still a student at Como Park High School and Creative Arts Secondary School in St. Paul, Lexii garnered some viral attention posting clips of herself rapping over tracks by Drake, Jay-Z,



Lexii appeared on several all-women lineups in clubs around the Twin Cities and was part of the Super Bowl Live festival on Nicollet Mall in January 2018. She also performed on the road opening for the likes of Mod Sun and Bas, the latter of whom also expressed his shock Wednesday via Twitter.

