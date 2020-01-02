Everclear, Sponge, And The Raskins Set For Long Island's Masquerade Rock Music Fest





The Masquerade Rock



https://www.muls.com/upcoming-events/masquerade-rock-music-fest/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Everclear and Sponge were responsible for countless MTV and radio hits ("Santa Monica," "Everything to Everyone," "Wonderful," "Plowed," "Molly," "Wax Ecstatic," etc.). And on Friday, January 17, 2020, both bands will unite for a special performance at Mulcahy's in Wantagh, NY - as part of the Masquerade Rock Music Fest. And what is shaping up to be great night of music does not stop there - as fast-rising rockers the Raskins will also perform, while That Metal Show co-host, Don Jamieson, will be hosting the entire evening. Supported by WBAB/102.3, the performance will be 18 and over, while doors open at 7pm, and the show begins at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at MasqueradeFestival.com.The Masquerade Rock Music Fest brings together some of the most talented musical acts in the entertainment industry to one exciting event. Connecting music from the past to the newer generation of fans and connecting the current modern music with the generation of yesteryear is the festivals organizer's goal.A trailer for the THE MASQUERADE ROCK MUSIC FEST featuring Everclear and Sponge with special guest The Raskins can be found here: https://vimeo.com/381233814?ref=fb-shareLed by singer/guitarist Art Alexakis, Everclear scored big with such hit albums as Sparkle and Fade, So Much for the Afterglow, and Songs from an American Movie, while the Vinnie Dombroski-led Sponge did the same with Rotting Piñata and Wax Ecstatic. And the Raskins have certainly created a buzz on the strength of their self-titled debut album, and sharing the stage with likes of Alice Cooper, Motley Crue, and Steel Panther."We're excited to get back in front of our New York fans for Masquerade Music Fest," says Alexakis. "It's going to be a great show with a killer lineup." Dombroski is also looking forward to the event ("Sponge is excited to be a part of a great lineup"), and so are the Raskins (Logan Raskin: "It's an honor for my brother and I to have the Raskins playing with some of our favorite bands, listening to these bands for many years as fans and having the opportunity to share the same stage with them at the MASQUERADE ROCK MUSIC FEST is a dream come true"). And Jamieson is ready for a night of rock and fun, too - "Really excited to host my 2nd Masquerade Music Fest. As a comic and a rock fan these nights are a total blast. Come rock out with us on Strong Island!"Long Island rock fans will have the perfect line-up to celebrate the end of their work week on January 17th, when Everclear, Sponge, and the Raskins combine forces for this special one-time performance!MasqueradeFestival.comhttps://www.muls.com/upcoming-events/masquerade-rock-music-fest/



