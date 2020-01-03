Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 03/01/2020

Hot Country Knights Signs Worldwide Recording Contract With Universal Music Group Nashville

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The '90s influenced country band Hot Country Knights has inked a worldwide recording deal with Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN), it was announced today. Teaming with imprint Capitol Records Nashville, the Knights are promising to bring real '90s country music back to a format that's been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops.

"Some artists out there tried to put the 'O' back in country, that was a thing for a while.... but what it's really missing is the 'T,'" band leader Douglas ("Doug") Douglason said. "Country music has Low-T right now...it could use a pick me up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at Universal finally realized that only the Knights could be up to a task this big and hard."

The Hot Country Knights are comprised of lead singer Douglas ("Doug") Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray ("Rayro") Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej ("Terry") Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery. As dedicated road warriors, they've basically lived out of a van their entire existence. For more information on The Hot Country Knights visit www.hotcountryknights.com.

Universal Music Group Nashville consists of Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville and Mercury Nashville. Reading like a "who's who" of Music Row, the combined rosters include Adam Hambrick, Alan Jackson, Billy Currington, Brandon Lay, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Caylee Hammack, CB30, Chris Stapleton, Clare Dunn, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Gary Allan, George Strait, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jon Langston, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Turner, Kacey Musgraves, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Parker McCollum, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Travis Denning and Vince Gill.






