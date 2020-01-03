Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 03/01/2020

Mighty Oaks Shares New Single 'Lost Again'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Life is a journey and it rarely goes as planned. A lot of us feel lost sometimes, maybe even most of the time. This is no different for Ian Hooper: "There have been moments where I wished nothing more than to turn back the clock and iron out a wrinkle I'd made." The new Mighty Oaks single, "Lost Again," from their forthcoming third album All Things Go is about one of those moments, about the wish to go back and change things. But it's also about realizing that everything happens for a reason; it encourages to keep moving forward and learn from past mistakes.
Tickets for Mighty Oaks' Europe and North America tours 2020 are now on sale.

European Tour Dates:
2/17 München, GER - Muffathalle
2/18 Wien, AUT - Arena
2/19 Zürich, CH - Kaufleuten
2/20 Stuttgart, GER - LKA Longhorn
2/21 Luxemburg, LUX - Rotondes
2/23 Paris, FRA - Les Etoiles
2/25 London, UK - Jazz Cafe
2/26 Brussels, BEL - AB Club
2/27 Dortmund, GER - Konzerthaus
2/28 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall
2/29 Köln, GER - Live Music Hall
3/02 Wiesbaden, GER - Schlachthof
3/03 Hamburg, GER - Gr Freiheit
3/04 Berlin, GER - Huxleys
3/06 Copenhagen, DK - Vega
3/07 Stockholm, SWE - Nalen Klubb
3/08 Oslo, NOR - Parkteatret

North America Tour Dates:
3/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
3/29 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère
3/31 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
4/01 Boston, MA - Great Scott
4/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
4/04 Washington DC - DC9
4/06 Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Back Room
4/08 Nashville, TN - The High Watt
4/09 Chicago, IL - Subterranean
4/10 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
4/13 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
4/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
4/16 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
4/17 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
4/18 San Diego, CA - The Casbah
4/20 San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall
4/22 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
4/23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile






Most read news of the week
A Bad Think's Video For "Feel Me" From Grammy-nominated Album The Savior Passes One Million Views On Youtube
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music From The Prime Original Series)' Released Worldwide By UMe
Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With Video-sharing Powerhouse Tiktok For Global Launch Of The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights"
Fetty Wap & London On Da Track Channel Outkast In Single "Fresh N Clean" Off Of Album King Zoo  ﻿﻿
1917 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Six-Time Grammy Award-Winning Composer Thomas Newman Available Everywhere Now
Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"
Super Bowl LIV Is Officially Less Than 54 Days Out And The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Is Offering A Preview Of Super Bowl Live
Bam Ross Original Dogs D'Amour Drummer Joins The Quireboys For US & Australian Legs Of World Tour By Fan Demand
Pony Canyon To Host An Audition For A Female Singer To Sing Yuki Kajiura's Theme Song For "Deemo The Movie"
Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London
Lyric Video: Love In My Heart By Omosefe
Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates
Daniele Alan-Carter Presents Cover Of 'Into The Unknown' From Frozen II
Platinum-Selling Canadian Country Duo The Reklaws Releases Inspiring New Video For Single "Roots"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0329721 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0058701038360596 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how