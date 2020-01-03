Mighty Oaks Shares New Single 'Lost Again'



Tickets for Mighty Oaks'



European Tour Dates:

2/17 München, GER - Muffathalle

2/18 Wien, AUT - Arena

2/19 Zürich, CH - Kaufleuten

2/20 Stuttgart, GER - LKA Longhorn

2/21 Luxemburg, LUX - Rotondes

2/23 Paris, FRA - Les Etoiles

2/25 London, UK - Jazz Cafe

2/26 Brussels, BEL - AB Club

2/27 Dortmund, GER - Konzerthaus

2/28 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall

2/29 Köln, GER - Live

3/02 Wiesbaden, GER - Schlachthof

3/03 Hamburg, GER - Gr Freiheit

3/04 Berlin, GER - Huxleys

3/06 Copenhagen, DK - Vega

3/07 Stockholm, SWE - Nalen Klubb

3/08 Oslo, NOR - Parkteatret



North

3/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

3/29 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère

3/31 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

4/01 Boston, MA - Great Scott

4/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

4/04 Washington DC - DC9

4/06 Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Back Room

4/08 Nashville, TN - The High Watt

4/09 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/10 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

4/13 Denver, CO -

4/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4/16 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

4/17 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

4/18 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

4/20 San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

4/22 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

4/23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Life is a journey and it rarely goes as planned. A lot of us feel lost sometimes, maybe even most of the time. This is no different for Ian Hooper: "There have been moments where I wished nothing more than to turn back the clock and iron out a wrinkle I'd made." The new Mighty Oaks single, "Lost Again," from their forthcoming third album All Things Go is about one of those moments, about the wish to go back and change things. But it's also about realizing that everything happens for a reason; it encourages to keep moving forward and learn from past mistakes.Tickets for Mighty Oaks' Europe and North America tours 2020 are now on sale.European Tour Dates:2/17 München, GER - Muffathalle2/18 Wien, AUT - Arena2/19 Zürich, CH - Kaufleuten2/20 Stuttgart, GER - LKA Longhorn2/21 Luxemburg, LUX - Rotondes2/23 Paris, FRA - Les Etoiles2/25 London, UK - Jazz Cafe2/26 Brussels, BEL - AB Club2/27 Dortmund, GER - Konzerthaus2/28 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall2/29 Köln, GER - Live Music Hall3/02 Wiesbaden, GER - Schlachthof3/03 Hamburg, GER - Gr Freiheit3/04 Berlin, GER - Huxleys3/06 Copenhagen, DK - Vega3/07 Stockholm, SWE - Nalen Klubb3/08 Oslo, NOR - ParkteatretNorth America Tour Dates:3/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison3/29 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère3/31 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge4/01 Boston, MA - Great Scott4/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's4/04 Washington DC - DC94/06 Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Back Room4/08 Nashville, TN - The High Watt4/09 Chicago, IL - Subterranean4/10 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry4/13 Denver, CO - Globe Hall4/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court4/16 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge4/17 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar4/18 San Diego, CA - The Casbah4/20 San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall4/22 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge4/23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile



