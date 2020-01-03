Ether Coven Releases New Track "When Quiet Fell"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Sonically expansive, aurally depressive metal band Ether Coven announce the release of their new song "When Quiet Fell" today. Listen to the track premiering exclusively with Metal Injection. The track is off the band's forthcoming album full-length album Everything
Is Temporary Except Suffering out January 10th.
Everything
Is Temporary Except Suffering features previously released tracks "Flower Crown" and "Unravel". The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Goatwhore) with additional mastering done by Alan Douches (Cradle of Filth, Motorhead) at West West Side. Pre-order Everything
Is Temporary Except Suffering, featuring artwork by Stephen Kasner (Integrity Sunn O))), Khlyst).
Ether Coven will kick off 2020 by touring with Barishi, which includes support for select dates from Wvrm, Zombie Apocalypse, and Outlier. Tickets are available for purchase.
ETHER COVEN UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
January 15 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub^
January 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
January 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
January 18 - Trenton, NJ - The Championship
January 19 - Somerville, MA - Middle East
January 20 - Coplay, PA - The Building at Coplay
January 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling Moose
January 22 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
January 23 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundary
January 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Music
Joint
January 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
January 26 - Denver, CO - Trailside Saloon
January 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
January 28 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
January 29 - Seattle, WA - Highline
January 30 - Portland, OR - Twilight
January 31 - Cupertino, CA - The X Bar
February 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Star Bar
February 2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
February 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel
Lounge
February 4 - El Paso, X - Rockhouse Bar
February 5 - Austin, TX - 523 Thompson
February 6 - Denton, TX - J&Js
February 7 - Houston, TX - Acadia
February 8 - Little
Rock, AR - Vino's
February 9 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
February 10 - Louisville, KY - Highlands Taproom*
February 11 - Nashville, TN - That 70's House
February 12 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick
February 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
February 14 - Daytona, FL - Tir Na Nog
February 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks
*Ether Coven only
^w/Black Tusk