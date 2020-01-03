Ether Coven Releases New Track "When Quiet Fell"







^w/Black Tusk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sonically expansive, aurally depressive metal band Ether Coven announce the release of their new song "When Quiet Fell" today. Listen to the track premiering exclusively with Metal Injection. The track is off the band's forthcoming album full-length album Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering out January 10th. Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering features previously released tracks "Flower Crown" and "Unravel". The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Goatwhore) with additional mastering done by Alan Douches (Cradle of Filth, Motorhead) at West West Side. Pre-order Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering, featuring artwork by Stephen Kasner (Integrity Sunn O))), Khlyst).Ether Coven will kick off 2020 by touring with Barishi, which includes support for select dates from Wvrm, Zombie Apocalypse, and Outlier. Tickets are available for purchase.ETHER COVEN UPCOMING TOUR DATES:January 15 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub^January 16 - Raleigh, NC - The MaywoodJanuary 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint VitusJanuary 18 - Trenton, NJ - The ChampionshipJanuary 19 - Somerville, MA - Middle EastJanuary 20 - Coplay, PA - The Building at CoplayJanuary 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Smiling MooseJanuary 22 - Detroit, MI - SanctuaryJanuary 23 - Cleveland, OH - The FoundaryJanuary 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Music JointJanuary 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot RoomJanuary 26 - Denver, CO - Trailside SaloonJanuary 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby CourtJanuary 28 - Boise, ID - The ShredderJanuary 29 - Seattle, WA - HighlineJanuary 30 - Portland, OR - TwilightJanuary 31 - Cupertino, CA - The X BarFebruary 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Star BarFebruary 2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By BrickFebruary 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel LoungeFebruary 4 - El Paso, X - Rockhouse BarFebruary 5 - Austin, TX - 523 ThompsonFebruary 6 - Denton, TX - J&JsFebruary 7 - Houston, TX - AcadiaFebruary 8 - Little Rock, AR - Vino'sFebruary 9 - New Orleans, LA - SantosFebruary 10 - Louisville, KY - Highlands Taproom*February 11 - Nashville, TN - That 70's HouseFebruary 12 - Birmingham, AL - The NickFebruary 13 - Atlanta, GA - The MasqueradeFebruary 14 - Daytona, FL - Tir Na NogFebruary 15 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks*Ether Coven only^w/Black Tusk



