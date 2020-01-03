Joseph Martone Releases New Single "The Deal"





The album "Honeybirds" will be released worldwide March 20th, 2020, and it's been produced by Taylor Kirk from Timber Timbre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "The Deal" is the first single taken from "Honeybirds", the first solo album for the Italian/American songwriter Joseph Martone, already known for a bunch of full-lenght released in the past decade as Joseph Martone and the Travelling Souls.The desertic on-the-road setting of the video are a perfect introduction for Joseph's nomadic spirit, and well reflect his love for Ennio Morricone's "spaghetti western" soundtracks. "The Deal" video was directed by filmaker and visual designer Salvo Delle Femmine. Special guests are Ilaria Graziano (Yoko Kanno, Francesco Forni) at vocals, Taylor Kirk at electric guitar, Ned Crowther at bass, Pietro Amato at keyboards / french horns and Jonathan Maurano (Epo) at drums.The album "Honeybirds" will be released worldwide March 20th, 2020, and it's been produced by Taylor Kirk from Timber Timbre.



