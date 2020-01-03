Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 03/01/2020

BlueWoods Releases Stunning Video For "Doin' Fine"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kevin 'Blue" Woods, the leader of BlueWoods project is revered as one of American history's greatest composers and saxophonists, and last week, he dropped a stunning music video to a fabulous song "Doin' Fine."
The visuals feature talented singer Twanee who brightens the free and funky vibe.
In the video, the whole group performs a thrilling show and channels old fashioned jazz magic, the team brings cheers, as does the band's joyously funky encore, led by the exciting energy of NYC-based Kevin Woods.






Most read news of the week
A Bad Think's Video For "Feel Me" From Grammy-nominated Album The Savior Passes One Million Views On Youtube
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music From The Prime Original Series)' Released Worldwide By UMe
Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With Video-sharing Powerhouse Tiktok For Global Launch Of The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights"
Fetty Wap & London On Da Track Channel Outkast In Single "Fresh N Clean" Off Of Album King Zoo  ﻿﻿
1917 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Six-Time Grammy Award-Winning Composer Thomas Newman Available Everywhere Now
Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"
Super Bowl LIV Is Officially Less Than 54 Days Out And The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Is Offering A Preview Of Super Bowl Live
Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London
Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates
Pony Canyon To Host An Audition For A Female Singer To Sing Yuki Kajiura's Theme Song For "Deemo The Movie"
Platinum-Selling Canadian Country Duo The Reklaws Releases Inspiring New Video For Single "Roots"
Tyga Collaborates With Los Del Rio To Complete Colorful 'The Mask'-Inspired 'Ayy Macarena' Video!
Daniele Alan-Carter Presents Cover Of 'Into The Unknown' From Frozen II
Burna Boy Delivers Shining New Single Money Play'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0419891 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0083680152893066 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how