BlueWoods Releases Stunning Video For "Doin' Fine"

In the video, the whole group performs a thrilling show and channels old fashioned jazz magic, the team brings cheers, as does the band's joyously funky encore, led by the exciting energy of NYC-based New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kevin 'Blue" Woods, the leader of BlueWoods project is revered as one of American history's greatest composers and saxophonists, and last week, he dropped a stunning music video to a fabulous song "Doin' Fine."The visuals feature talented singer Twanee who brightens the free and funky vibe.In the video, the whole group performs a thrilling show and channels old fashioned jazz magic, the team brings cheers, as does the band's joyously funky encore, led by the exciting energy of NYC-based Kevin Woods.



