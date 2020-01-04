Gabrielle Aplin & Nina Nesbitt Releases New Single 'Miss You 2'





GABRIELLE APLIN MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's

5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

6th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

9th - Belfast, Limelight

10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

12th - Leeds, Stylus

13th - Cardiff, Y Plas

14th - Nottingham, Rock City

16th - Brighton, Concorde 2

17th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire

18th - Bristol, SWX



FURTHER INFORMATION ON NINA NESBITT





gabrielleaplin.ffm.to/missyou2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gabrielle Aplin and Nina Nesbitt have collaborated to release a brand new version of Gabrielle's 2016 hit single 'Miss You'. The new song 'Miss You 2' is the coming together of two of the UK's most distinct women in music, showcasing their beautiful voices among the lush hypnotic electronics of the reworked song. The pair are long-term friends and a collaboration is something that both fans and the artists have wanted for years.Regarding the single Gabrielle Aplin says, "I'm so happy to have Nina on 'Miss You 2'. I've known her for a long time, we came through as artists around the same time. We have been on both sides of an ever-changing industry and both decided to independently take control of our careers and success. The initial release of 'Miss You' feels like the start of that for me, and I'm thrilled that Nina has added her voice to a new version of one of my favourite songs of mine." Nina Nesbitt also says, "I'm so excited to be featuring on Gabrielle's new version of 'Miss You 2'. We have known each other for a long time and one of my first ever gigs was supporting her at a show in 2011. I've always been a big fan of her work and I'm so happy we've finally had the chance to collaborate."The original 'Miss You' was a viral hit online, attracting over 1 million Instagram edits and Tik Tok videos. Taylor Swift also added the song to her playlist Songs Taylor Loves.It was the title track of Gabrielle Aplin's hit EP, which was released to great acclaim and has since gone on to receive over 80 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music.'Miss You 2' is Gabrielle Aplin's latest collaboration following the hit single 'Losing Me' with JP Cooper last year, taken from Gabrielle's forthcoming third album Dear Happy. Dear Happy is released on January 17th via AWAL and her own label Never Fade Records.The new album is an uplifting pop record that chronicles Gabrielle's life, and the experiences and cultures she has been inspired by whilst touring and travelling the world over the past couple of years. The album also features the previously released songs 'Like You Say You Do', 'Kintsugi', 'Nothing Really Matters' and 'My Mistake'. Gabrielle Aplin will be touring in support of Dear Happy, which runs throughout the UK and Ireland in March. Tickets are on sale now and available from https://www.gabrielleaplin.co.uk/live/GABRIELLE APLIN MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 26th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 29th - Belfast, Limelight10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre12th - Leeds, Stylus13th - Cardiff, Y Plas14th - Nottingham, Rock City16th - Brighton, Concorde 217th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire18th - Bristol, SWXFrom originally establishing herself as a teenage internet sensation, posting covers to YouTube, Gabrielle Aplin has ridden a whirlwind career of success. She topped the UK charts with her incredible cover of 'The Power Of Love' in 2012, and saw her 2013 debut album English Rain certified gold. That album featured the Top 10 hits 'Please Don't Say You Love Me', 'Home', 'Salvation' and 'Panic Cord'.With extensive international touring, Aplin racked up a further three No.1s worldwide and released her second album Light Up The Dark in 2015 to huge acclaim worldwide. In 2016 she released the Miss You EP, which has clocked up over 80 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music.In 2017, following a sold out tour in the US and six sold out shows in Japan, Gabrielle released the Avalon EP, which again racked up millions of streams, gained great Radio 1 support and had single 'Waking Up Slow' voted one of the station's 'Best Pop Songs' of the year.In 2018 Gabrielle Aplin launched her own cooking show Food With Friends on her Youtube channel (949K subscribers). In the series she cooks vegan recipes with friends and other artists in an attempt to show how fun and easy vegan recipes can be.2019 saw Gabrielle Aplin continue to extend her worldwide reach including performing her first shows in the Philippines. At home she continues to nurture and support both new and established artists on her label Never Fade Records.The label showcases its varied roster with an annual Christmas celebration, which proves a highly anticipated date in the calendar for fans. In addition the label holds monthly nights at London's, The Social, giving a platform for new artists and special guests. Never Fade Records also helped to save the venue from closure in 2019.Last year Gabrielle was unveiled as the face of H&M's new H&M Music Campaign. As part of the campaign Gabrielle designed a collection of sustainable merchandise for H&M online and in store and her music was promoted across H&M stores. Watch the campaign video here.FURTHER INFORMATION ON NINA NESBITT Nina Nesbitt of 2019 is not like the Nina Nesbitt of 2013, the one who arrived as if from nowhere in 2012 and scored a UK top 15 album with Peroxide in early 2014.After uploading videos onto Youtube, a chance meeting with Ed Sheeran in 2011 after a gig lead to an impromptu performance and an offer to support him at Shepherd's Bush Empire and several dates across Europe. Still unsigned, a cover of an Example song then lead to a support slot on his arena tour, which was then followed by an appearance on the Radio One playlist. Having signed to Island, the Nesbitt tornado was now in motion, taking in more playlist appearances, more live shows, more Top 40 singles, more acclaim.After a breakdown in her relationship with Island, Nina embraced songwriting for others (The Shires, Jessie Ware, Matoma, Olivia Holt, Jonas Blue) and learnt production for herself. This reignited her passion for music after leaving the major label - kickstarted by the creation of the beautiful, fully biographical 'The Moments I'm Missing', the first single taken from the new album The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, a swirling combination of delicate piano lament and robust, intricately programmed beats that features LA singer Goody Grace.It's been non-stop for Nina since signing her new deal with Cooking Vinyl, a tour of the US with Jake Bugg, sold-out UK and US headline tours, winning the Evolution Award at the SSE Scottish Music Awards, covers of tmrw magazine and Rollacoaster, BBC Breakfast, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and to top it off, she was asked to collaborate with emerging female artists, Sasha Sloan and Charlotte Lawrence on a new track 'Psychopath' for the launch of Spotify 'Louder Together' - Nina's reach globally has also been illustrated by the reports of both Spotify and Apple promoting Nina's single in New York's Times Square on huge billboards. 