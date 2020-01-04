Lola Young Releases New Video For Track '3rd Of Jan'





Directed by Balan Evans, the personal video shows Lola at her most intimate singing and dancing along to the track alone in her dressing room. A song about past love, future love and love that maybe isn't meant to be, Lola is anything by cryptic, leaving her emotions out for all to see. Lola says on the track:

"I wrote this song the day before my birthday, it is a song about many things all in one, and about being 'too much for anyone'. I think this video is a raw honest interpretation of how I act and how I am before I get ready to perform."



'3rd of Jan' follows on from tracks '6 Feet Under' and 'Blind Love' which has been applauded by the likes of The Guardian, The Sunday Times, British GQ, Hunger Magazine and more. The tracks have also garnered early radio support from the likes of



Drawing on a unique gift for writing songs that encapsulate and explore the human condition; Lola Young is able to delve into her feelings and turn extremely personal emotions into something every listener can relate to. It's potential like this that makes the South London artist one of the most exciting new talents for 2020.

www.instagram.com/lolayounggg

www.facebook.com/lolayoungmusic

