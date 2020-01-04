Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/01/2020

Lola Young Releases New Video For Track '3rd Of Jan'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LOLA YOUNG today releases her brand new video for track '3rd of Jan', the third track to be taken from her debut body of work Intro, released via Island Records. Watch the video here. Intro is available from all DSPs here: https://LolaYoung.lnk.to/Intro

Directed by Balan Evans, the personal video shows Lola at her most intimate singing and dancing along to the track alone in her dressing room. A song about past love, future love and love that maybe isn't meant to be, Lola is anything by cryptic, leaving her emotions out for all to see. Lola says on the track:
"I wrote this song the day before my birthday, it is a song about many things all in one, and about being 'too much for anyone'. I think this video is a raw honest interpretation of how I act and how I am before I get ready to perform."

'3rd of Jan' follows on from tracks '6 Feet Under' and 'Blind Love' which has been applauded by the likes of The Guardian, The Sunday Times, British GQ, Hunger Magazine and more. The tracks have also garnered early radio support from the likes of Annie Mac, Benji B, Giles Peterson, Jo Wiley, Mistajam and DJ Target and has also seen massive support from Spotify and Apple Music.

Drawing on a unique gift for writing songs that encapsulate and explore the human condition; Lola Young is able to delve into her feelings and turn extremely personal emotions into something every listener can relate to. It's potential like this that makes the South London artist one of the most exciting new talents for 2020.
www.instagram.com/lolayounggg
www.facebook.com/lolayoungmusic
www.lola-young.com






Most read news of the week
A Bad Think's Video For "Feel Me" From Grammy-nominated Album The Savior Passes One Million Views On Youtube
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music From The Prime Original Series)' Released Worldwide By UMe
Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With Video-sharing Powerhouse Tiktok For Global Launch Of The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights"
Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"
Super Bowl LIV Is Officially Less Than 54 Days Out And The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Is Offering A Preview Of Super Bowl Live
Pony Canyon To Host An Audition For A Female Singer To Sing Yuki Kajiura's Theme Song For "Deemo The Movie"
Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London
Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates
Daniele Alan-Carter Presents Cover Of 'Into The Unknown' From Frozen II
Platinum-Selling Canadian Country Duo The Reklaws Releases Inspiring New Video For Single "Roots"
Tyga Collaborates With Los Del Rio To Complete Colorful 'The Mask'-Inspired 'Ayy Macarena' Video!
Burna Boy Delivers Shining New Single Money Play'
Chicago's The JAB Debut Music Video For Latest Single "Riot"; New LP 'Consume' Out February 4, 2020
Airbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0328579 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0077791213989258 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how