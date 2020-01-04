Set It Off Shares New Song 'So Predictable'





The band also dropped the unreleased B-side "



Set It Off will return to the road in North



SET IT OFF ON TOUR (WITH SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, BELMONT, + POINT NORTH):

1/8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

1/10 - Chicago, IL - The Forge

1/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

1/12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

1/14 - Denver, CO - Summit

1/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

1/17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

1/18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

1/20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

1/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

1/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak

1/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

1/26 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

1/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

1/30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

1/31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2/1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2/4 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

2/5 - Toronto, ON -

2/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

2/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

HEADLINE DATES:



WITH CAPSTAN + MOBS:

2/9 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

2/11 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

2/12 - Dilworth, MN - TAK

2/13 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom

2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*

2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

*No Capstan



Set It Off released Midnight in 2019 to much acclaim. Midnight was produced by Mike Green (Neck Deep, All Time Low, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SET IT OFF have just shared another unreleased B-side. "We've all been there before - same argument, same issue, same nonsense, different day," singer Cody Carson says about the song. "This is one of those songs written out of complete frustration of those kinds of moments - whether it be someone you love who you butt heads with or someone so irritating yet you can't avoid them. We had a blast making this song because of the overall attitude that surrounds it."The band also dropped the unreleased B-side " Catch Me If You Can " at the end of 2019. Listen here.Set It Off will return to the road in North America next week with Sleeping With Sirens, Belmont, and Point North. The band will also embark on a spate of headline shows. All Set It Off tour dates are below.SET IT OFF ON TOUR (WITH SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, BELMONT, + POINT NORTH):1/8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre1/10 - Chicago, IL - The Forge1/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre1/12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre1/14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall1/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot1/17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues1/18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency1/20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore1/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues1/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall1/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade1/26 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan1/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer1/30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom1/31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage2/1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium2/4 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall2/5 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre2/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot2/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - The IntersectionHEADLINE DATES:WITH CAPSTAN + MOBS:2/9 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub2/11 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre2/12 - Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue2/13 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile**No CapstanSet It Off released Midnight in 2019 to much acclaim. Midnight was produced by Mike Green (Neck Deep, All Time Low, State Champs) with additional production by Brandon Paddock (Panic! At the Disco, Papa Roach, The Used, Daughtry). The album demonstrates a depth and breadth of musicianship, as the band incorporated live strings, live horns, and a live gospel choir into the album. Midnight also includes intricate, instrumental features by Reel Big Fish's Matt Appleton and Issues' Skyler Accord, as well as a vocal feature by Wayfarers.



