Pet Shop Boys Release New Song 'Monkey Business'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pet Shop Boys' new single "Monkey business" is out now. "We've actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the song. The single will be released on CD, digital and 12-inch vinyl on February 7. This is the third song to be released from their upcoming album, Hotspot, out January 24 via x2/Kobalt.
Hotspot will also be available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc.
"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Tennant and Lowe explain of the album.
Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album was produced and mixed by Stuart
Price (marking the third PSB album Price has produced, following Super (2016) and Electric (2013). '
Hotspot - Tracklist
1. Will-o-the-wisp
2. You are the one
3. Happy people
4. Dreamland (feat. Years & Years)
5. Hoping for a miracle
6. I don't wanna
7. Monkey business
8. Only the dark
9. Burning the heather
10. Wedding in Berlin
PET SHOP BOYS TOUR
May 1 Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin
May 2 König-Pilsener Oberhausen
May 5 Forest National
Arena Brussels
May 6 AFAS Live Amsterdam
May 8 Leipzig Arena Leipzig
May 10 Porsche Arena Stuttgart
May 12 Gasometer Vienna
May 19 Olympiahalle Munich
May 20 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt
May 22 Barclaycard Arena Hamburg
May 24 Torwar Arena Warsaw
May 28 The O2 London
May 29 Manchester Arena Manchester
May 30 Resorts World Arena Birmingham
June 2 BIC Arena Bournemouth
June 3 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
June 5 Utilita Arena Newcastle
June 6 SSE Hydro Glasgow
June 17 Ericsson Globe Stockholm
June 19 OverOslo Oslo.