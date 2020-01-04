Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2020

Barsuk Records Announces 'I'll Send You The Stars: Songs Of James Mendenhall'

Barsuk Records Announces 'I'll Send You The Stars: Songs Of James Mendenhall'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Venerated Seattle, WA indie Barsuk Records is honored to announce I'll Send You the Stars, a celebration of the life of James Mendenhall, frontman of Pacific Northwest indie-rock band, The Prom. The album is a collection of songs written by James and performed by many of his friends and former tour-mates, as a homage to the incredible songwriter that he was.

Under The Radar premiered two of the songs from the collection yesterday ahead of the record's full digital release today, performed by Benjamin Gibbard and Telekinesis.

Friends and loved ones were heartbroken by news of James' unexpected passing on January 1, 2019.
"Within minutes of hearing the news, I felt a pull on my heart to create a tribute to James as a way to honor his spirit and the gift of his music," says Prom bandmate David Broecker. "My hope is that you will feel [James'] presence upon listening, and that you will be reminded that one's art can transcend their time with us."

All of Barsuk's profits from sales and streams of I'll Send You The Stars will be donated to Cancer Pathways, a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Seattle, Washington. For over 18 years, Cancer Pathways has offered education, support, and family programs to children, teens, and adults living with cancer, along with their families and friends.

Tracklisting:
Benjamin Gibbard - Brighter Than The Moon
Calico - Shiver Holds
Calico - Rock Lies
Josh & Andy - How Does It Feel
Tim Kasher - Keep Moving
Audits - Allison
Telekinesis - Jean Alexander Waltz
Young Elk - Living In The Past
Little Brazil - 25
Arrow Of Light - Ink On The Paper
The Shabby Bastards - The Same Complaints
James Mendenhall - Under The Same Stars






