Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2020

STRØM Releases New Song 'Last Try'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Swedish artist / producer STRØM has debuted a brand new single titled "Last Try." The song is out everywhere via This is Scandinavia / Sony Music.
A pulsing, downtempo electronic track produced with precision and avant garde sensibility, the song is the first to be released from STRØM's forthcoming debut album, which is slated for a February 2020 release.

Today's new single is only the second-ever from the budding producer, whose debut track as STRØM was born out of sheer coincidence after composing a song for a BMW commercial, which he later finished and released in 2017 as "Mesmerize." The song drew acclaim from a slew of music outlets and quickly shot to #1 on Hype Machine.

Growing up in Värmdö, an island off the coast of Stockholm, STRØM began experimenting with musical instruments around age 7 and later formed a string of bands through his teen years. As he grew up, he took a greater interest in production and eventually moved to Berlin for a period to study music production and sound design.

A project whose purest intention is an experimental outlet for musical expression free of genre bounds, STRØM's forthcoming debut album embodies this ethos. Be on the lookout for more to come from the album soon.






Most read news of the week
A Bad Think's Video For "Feel Me" From Grammy-nominated Album The Savior Passes One Million Views On Youtube
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Three (Music From The Prime Original Series)' Released Worldwide By UMe
Warner Bros. Pictures Partners With Video-sharing Powerhouse Tiktok For Global Launch Of The Trailer For Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jon M. Chu's "In The Heights"
Mosey (Solo Project Of Dan Pawlovich- Panic! At The Disco, Valencia) Releases New Holiday Single "If Christmas Didn't Exist"
Super Bowl LIV Is Officially Less Than 54 Days Out And The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Is Offering A Preview Of Super Bowl Live
Pony Canyon To Host An Audition For A Female Singer To Sing Yuki Kajiura's Theme Song For "Deemo The Movie"
Silva Screen Records Presents His Dark Materials Original TV Soundtrack Music By Lorne Balfe
BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 To Be Held In Camden, London
Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates
Daniele Alan-Carter Presents Cover Of 'Into The Unknown' From Frozen II
Platinum-Selling Canadian Country Duo The Reklaws Releases Inspiring New Video For Single "Roots"
Tyga Collaborates With Los Del Rio To Complete Colorful 'The Mask'-Inspired 'Ayy Macarena' Video!
Burna Boy Delivers Shining New Single Money Play'
Chicago's The JAB Debut Music Video For Latest Single "Riot"; New LP 'Consume' Out February 4, 2020
Airbourne Announces 2020 Tour Dates




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0288520 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0061526298522949 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how