Nya Savage Releases New Single 'No Hands'

https://www.amazon.com/No-Hands-Explicit-Nya-Savage/dp/B082CMRH7B/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The young rapper known as Nya Savage has released her latest official single, "No Hands." Like her most popular recent release, "Nightmare on Savage St.," the single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry by Sirrom Management. Gritty, unabashed, and packed with East Coast swagger, " No Hands " showcases Nya Savage as one of the most intriguing hip-hop artists of the year so far and promises that she has plenty more where that came from.Norristown's Nya Savage cites as main artistic influences Stunna 4 Vegas, Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle. Savage's own, vivacious style on the mic takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today's music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on feminine guile, verbal gymnastics and a solid dose of healthy aggression, " No Hands " by Nya Savage has a little something for every fan of the hip-hop underground.Asked to describe the overall meaning of "No Hands," Nya Savage writes, "I want you to feel alive. I want you to feel exactly how I feel when I'm making the music.""Nya Savage's musical journey did not begin years ago," writes Sirrom Mgmt. of Savage's recent appearance in the hip-hop underground. "She has recently realized that making music is her main goal. She began to showcase her talent in various venues, perform numerous gigs and making sure that her name and music is being heard by as many people as possible."This tenacity has already rewarded Nya Savage with a cadre of stalwart fans who arrive at each and every live appearance Savage makes."She is becoming a popular local hit in the SC and Philly music scene," says Sirrom. "She is one to watch as her musical ambitions continue to grow." No Hands " by Nya Savage from Sirrom Management is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip-hop fans.https://www.amazon.com/No-Hands-Explicit-Nya-Savage/dp/B082CMRH7B/



