Oh Wonder Shares New Single "Happy"

Oh Wonder welcome you warmly into 2020 with their brand new single "Happy
" out now on Island Records/Universal Music. The new track comes just weeks before the bands fast-approaching third album No One Else Can Wear Your Crown to be released on the February 7.
"Happy
" is the fourth glimpse at what is to come from Oh Wonder's highly anticipated third album and once again finds the band putting modern, millennial love under the microscope. Inspired by the moment you realize you are able to wish your ex well with their new love, and actually mean it, "Happy
" was in fact written by the band about Anthony's ex girlfriend; an irony that isn't lost on the band who sing the track together, as a couple.
No One Else Can Wear Your Crown was written and self-produced in Oh Wonder's own home studio (before being co-mixed with Cenzo Townshend (Bat For Lashes, Christine & The Queens, Jungle)). In its 10-track entirety, it's a record that explores a host of different emotions and experiences - some forged on the road on their last world tour (which included a Brixton Academy, amongst 300,000 world-wide tickets sold) and others from taking a break and reflecting on all that they've accomplished as a band so far (top 10 album, a billion streams, global sold-out tours).
It's therefore unsurprising that No One Else Can Wear Your Crown has an overriding message of self-acceptance, empowerment and joy. It's there in brand new single 'Happy', as much as it's in the Carpe Diem chorus of first single 'Hallelujah' - a song of defiance that Josephine and Anthony wrote for anyone that has ever been told they can't do something.
Ultimately, it's difficult not to leave No One Else Can Wear Your Crown feeling uplifted and entirely convinced of the power of Oh Wonder. Recharged and ready for the next chapter, Oh Wonder appear more able than ever to just make it work: whether navigating the big questions of how to live and work with your partner down to the everyday drama of what happens to your dog now you have to go back on tour. 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown' is a candid, restorative set that offers a welcome antidote to our turbulent times, from a band firmly writing their own bright future. Ask, believe, receive.
No One Else Can Wear Your Crown track list
Dust
Happy
Better Now
Hallelujah
In And Out Of Love
How It Goes
Drunk On You
Nothing But You
I Wish
I Never Met You
Nebraska
Oh Wonder have also announced brand new world tour dates for the UK, Europe
and the US which include a stop-off at Queen Elizabeth
Theatre in Toronto (see full dates below). This is the first installation of tour dates, with plenty more expected from Oh Wonder in due course. Stay tuned.
'Wear Your Crown' worldwide tour dates:
03/03 SWG3 (Galvanisers), Glasgow
04/03 Albert Hall, Manchester
06/03 Academy, Bristol *
07/03 O2 Institute, Birmingham
09/03 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London*
11/03 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
12/03 Alhambra, Paris
13/03 Paradiso, Amsterdam*
15/03 Live Music
Hall, Cologne
16/03 Docks, Hamburg
17/03 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin
31/03 Buckhead, Atlanta GA
01/04 The Fillmore, Charlotte
NC
03/04 The Fillmore, Silver Spring
MD
05/04 Franklin Music
Hall. Philadelphia PA
07/04 Kings
Theatre, Brooklyn NY
08/04 House Of Blues, Boston
MA
10/04 MTELUS, Montreal QC
11/04 Queen Elizabeth
Theatre, Toronto ON
13/04 The Majestic, Detroit
MI
14/04 The Vic Theatre, Chicago
IL
15/04 First Avenue - Mainroom, Minneapolis MN
17/04 The Mission Ballroom, Denver CO
18/04 The Depot, Salt Lake City UT
20/04 Showbox SoDo, Seattle WA
21/04 Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver BC
22/04 Roseland Theater, Portland OR
* = SOLD OUT
