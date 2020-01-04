Oh Wonder Shares New Single "Happy"





"



No One Else Can Wear Your Crown was written and self-produced in Oh Wonder's own home studio (before being co-mixed with Cenzo Townshend (Bat For Lashes, Christine & The Queens, Jungle)). In its 10-track entirety, it's a record that explores a host of different emotions and experiences - some forged on the road on their last world tour (which included a Brixton Academy, amongst 300,000 world-wide tickets sold) and others from taking a break and reflecting on all that they've accomplished as a band so far (top 10 album, a billion streams, global sold-out tours).



It's therefore unsurprising that No One Else Can Wear Your Crown has an overriding message of self-acceptance, empowerment and joy. It's there in brand new single 'Happy', as much as it's in the Carpe Diem chorus of first single 'Hallelujah' - a song of defiance that Josephine and Anthony wrote for anyone that has ever been told they can't do something.



Ultimately, it's difficult not to leave No One Else Can Wear Your Crown feeling uplifted and entirely convinced of the power of Oh Wonder. Recharged and ready for the next chapter, Oh Wonder appear more able than ever to just make it work: whether navigating the big questions of how to live and work with your partner down to the everyday drama of what happens to your dog now you have to go back on tour. 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown' is a candid, restorative set that offers a welcome antidote to our turbulent times, from a band firmly writing their own bright future. Ask, believe, receive.



No One Else Can Wear Your Crown track list

Dust

Happy

Better Now

Hallelujah

In And Out Of Love

How It Goes

Drunk On You

Nothing But You



Nebraska



Oh Wonder have also announced brand new world tour dates for the UK,



'Wear Your Crown' worldwide tour dates:

03/03 SWG3 (Galvanisers), Glasgow

04/03 Albert Hall, Manchester

06/03 Academy, Bristol *

07/03 O2 Institute, Birmingham

09/03 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London*

11/03 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

12/03 Alhambra, Paris

13/03 Paradiso, Amsterdam*

15/03 Live

16/03 Docks, Hamburg

17/03 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

31/03 Buckhead, Atlanta GA

01/04 The Fillmore,

03/04 The Fillmore,

05/04

07/04

08/04 House Of Blues,

10/04 MTELUS, Montreal QC

11/04

13/04 The Majestic,

14/04 The Vic Theatre,

15/04 First Avenue - Mainroom, Minneapolis MN

17/04 The Mission Ballroom, Denver CO

18/04 The Depot, Salt Lake City UT

20/04 Showbox SoDo, Seattle WA

21/04 Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver BC

22/04 Roseland Theater, Portland OR

* = SOLD OUT

www.ohwondermusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh Wonder welcome you warmly into 2020 with their brand new single " Happy " out now on Island Records/Universal Music. The new track comes just weeks before the bands fast-approaching third album No One Else Can Wear Your Crown to be released on the February 7. Happy " is the fourth glimpse at what is to come from Oh Wonder's highly anticipated third album and once again finds the band putting modern, millennial love under the microscope. Inspired by the moment you realize you are able to wish your ex well with their new love, and actually mean it, " Happy " was in fact written by the band about Anthony's ex girlfriend; an irony that isn't lost on the band who sing the track together, as a couple.No One Else Can Wear Your Crown was written and self-produced in Oh Wonder's own home studio (before being co-mixed with Cenzo Townshend (Bat For Lashes, Christine & The Queens, Jungle)). In its 10-track entirety, it's a record that explores a host of different emotions and experiences - some forged on the road on their last world tour (which included a Brixton Academy, amongst 300,000 world-wide tickets sold) and others from taking a break and reflecting on all that they've accomplished as a band so far (top 10 album, a billion streams, global sold-out tours).It's therefore unsurprising that No One Else Can Wear Your Crown has an overriding message of self-acceptance, empowerment and joy. It's there in brand new single 'Happy', as much as it's in the Carpe Diem chorus of first single 'Hallelujah' - a song of defiance that Josephine and Anthony wrote for anyone that has ever been told they can't do something.Ultimately, it's difficult not to leave No One Else Can Wear Your Crown feeling uplifted and entirely convinced of the power of Oh Wonder. Recharged and ready for the next chapter, Oh Wonder appear more able than ever to just make it work: whether navigating the big questions of how to live and work with your partner down to the everyday drama of what happens to your dog now you have to go back on tour. 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown' is a candid, restorative set that offers a welcome antidote to our turbulent times, from a band firmly writing their own bright future. Ask, believe, receive.No One Else Can Wear Your Crown track listDustHappyBetter NowHallelujahIn And Out Of LoveHow It GoesDrunk On YouNothing But You I Wish I Never Met YouNebraskaOh Wonder have also announced brand new world tour dates for the UK, Europe and the US which include a stop-off at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto (see full dates below). This is the first installation of tour dates, with plenty more expected from Oh Wonder in due course. Stay tuned.'Wear Your Crown' worldwide tour dates:03/03 SWG3 (Galvanisers), Glasgow04/03 Albert Hall, Manchester06/03 Academy, Bristol *07/03 O2 Institute, Birmingham09/03 O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London*11/03 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels12/03 Alhambra, Paris13/03 Paradiso, Amsterdam*15/03 Live Music Hall, Cologne16/03 Docks, Hamburg17/03 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin31/03 Buckhead, Atlanta GA01/04 The Fillmore, Charlotte NC03/04 The Fillmore, Silver Spring MD05/04 Franklin Music Hall. Philadelphia PA07/04 Kings Theatre, Brooklyn NY08/04 House Of Blues, Boston MA10/04 MTELUS, Montreal QC11/04 Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto ON13/04 The Majestic, Detroit MI14/04 The Vic Theatre, Chicago IL15/04 First Avenue - Mainroom, Minneapolis MN17/04 The Mission Ballroom, Denver CO18/04 The Depot, Salt Lake City UT20/04 Showbox SoDo, Seattle WA21/04 Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver BC22/04 Roseland Theater, Portland OR* = SOLD OUTwww.ohwondermusic.com



