Dili Fredericks Releases New EP Album 'Aru'





Nigeria's Dili Fredericks says he got into writing songs when others pointed out his talent for music. Asked to describe his main artistic influences, he says, "Generally, I get inspirations while studying the Holy Bible."



The last of six born to a family in Agulu, Anambra



Asked to describe the overall meaning of his new "Aru" EP album, Dili Fredericks writes that it is "A call to prayer, to holiness, to Christ, to equity and justice, and freedom from slavery."

"Life was averagely okay for me until I met the Lord Jesus after my graduation," writes Dili Fredericks. "Things became rough, tough and frustrating - but peaceful. That resulted in a late marriage for me. But gladly, I'm blessed of the Lord with two children: a girl and a boy."



Since that time, Dili Fredericks has grown as a Christian and an evangelist.

"I am a builder," he says. "I build houses. But above all, I am a minister of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. As for inspiration; I draw inspiration from everything God created. 'O to ge,' for instance, was the word of a lady pastor."



"Aru" by Dili Fredericks is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, gospel music fans.

