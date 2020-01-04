Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 04/01/2020

Dili Fredericks Releases New EP Album 'Aru'

Dili Fredericks Releases New EP Album 'Aru'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The songwriter and producer of gospel music known as Dili Fredericks has released his latest official EP album, "Aru (Abomination)." The EP album contains six original Dili Fredericks tracks for an approximate total listening time of 45 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Popping, grooving, and full of that inimitable African style, "Aru" showcases Dili Fredericks as one of the most intriguing gospel music artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Nigeria's Dili Fredericks says he got into writing songs when others pointed out his talent for music. Asked to describe his main artistic influences, he says, "Generally, I get inspirations while studying the Holy Bible."

The last of six born to a family in Agulu, Anambra State over fifty years ago, Fredericks describes his upbringing as "a very humble beginning from AJ city." Nevertheless, the singer graduated from BMGS Adazi, then from UNN in Enugu State, and finally the University of Lagos.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of his new "Aru" EP album, Dili Fredericks writes that it is "A call to prayer, to holiness, to Christ, to equity and justice, and freedom from slavery."
"Life was averagely okay for me until I met the Lord Jesus after my graduation," writes Dili Fredericks. "Things became rough, tough and frustrating - but peaceful. That resulted in a late marriage for me. But gladly, I'm blessed of the Lord with two children: a girl and a boy."

Since that time, Dili Fredericks has grown as a Christian and an evangelist.
"I am a builder," he says. "I build houses. But above all, I am a minister of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. As for inspiration; I draw inspiration from everything God created. 'O to ge,' for instance, was the word of a lady pastor."

"Aru" by Dili Fredericks is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, gospel music fans.
https://www.amazon.com/Aru-Abomination-Dili-Fredericks/dp/B08236MVVD/






