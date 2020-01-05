Anne With An "E" - Original Music By Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner Released From Varese Sarabande Records





"Doing a soundtrack felt natural because much like an orchestra, the series Anne with an "E" contains a great many components that are all moving in the same direction to tell beautiful and inspiring stories contained within. There were certain instruments and styles of music that we decided on quite early in the process. The Celtic flavor was a natural choice from the very beginning, and this informed the instrumentation that usually includes fiddle, tin whistle, accordion and mandolin. However, we were encouraged to experiment and expand those parameters wherever it felt right for the story, so that brought in other woodwinds and strings, ambient and percussive textures, solo cello and of course piano". - Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner, composers.



The series, a reimagining of the classic book Anne of Green Gables, is a coming-of-age story about a young orphan who is seeking love, acceptance and her place in the world. Amybeth McNulty stars as Anne, who has endured an abusive childhood in orphanages and the homes of strangers. Set in the late 1890s, Anne is mistakenly sent to live with aging siblings, Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert (played by



"A period piece though it may be, the stories in Anne with an "E" are universal and timeless. Every detail, including the costumes and sets, the writing, the acting and even the live instruments in our score are incredibly accurate to the time. Yet a contemporary light shines on the issues that these characters would have faced back then, issues that are old as time and still as true and meaningful today. In that sense, much like the Tragically Hip's main title song "Ahead by a Century", we have always felt that the whole concept behind the show was exactly that". - Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner, composers.



"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Varèse Sarabande on a soundtrack release for Anne with an "E". Varèse is a label known for impeccable taste and savvy distribution - and we couldn't be in better hands. The Anne with an "E" fans have been asking for this since the show launched so we're grateful to finally be able to give them access to this gorgeous music by the brilliant Ari & Amin prior to the launch of our moving final season on Netflix. I'm also grateful to The



With nearly 50 scores to his credit, Emmy nominated composer Amin Bhatia has written music for film, TV and album projects for over 30 years.

Amin's prizes in the Roland International Synthesizer competitions won him international fame in his youth, leading to projects with

Among other awards and nominations, Amin Bhatia and longtime friend and collaborator Ari Posner share a Canadian Screen Award for their work on Flashpoint, and an Emmy nomination for the Disney series Get Ed.



Ari Posner is a fixture in Canadian film and television, in addition to scoring Netflix/CBC/Northwood's Anne with an "E", Posner's series scoring credits include X Company, Blood and Fury: America's Civil War, and the critically acclaimed TV series Flashpoint, as well as the feature films All the Wrong Reasons, Borealis, and the romantic comedy My Awkward Sexual Adventure. The music composer's repertoire spans from long-format work to ads to animated series, and everything in between.



Originally from Winnipeg, Ari is a proud alumnus of York University's Fine Arts Program where he studied composition and improvisation. Through his traditional music background and experience collaborating with live musicians and orchestras, Posner has developed a rich compositional skill set. His studio is currently located at Pirate



TRACK LISTING

1. Ahead by a Century Performed by The Tragically Hip

2. Good Morning Anne

3. Picking Up A Girl

4. The White Way of Delight

5. Tree Perspective

6. A Big Day Ahead

7. The Power of A Child

8. Matthew And Anne

9. Meet Miss Stacey

10. A Nature Symphony

11. Passage of Time

12. Forgiveness

13. Never Going Back

14. My Daughter Anne

15. You Can Ride to Back

16. Forbidden to Fraternize

17. Marilla Waits

18. Unrequited Love

19. The Growing Storm

20. It's All Broken

21. Fire in The Town

22. Dr. Gilbert Blythe

23. Kindred Spirits

24. My Friend Cole

25. Mission of Magnitude

26. Dearest Diana

27. Simplest of Gifts

28. We're Rich Aren't We

29. No Regrets

30. Make Your Own Decision

