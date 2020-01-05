Very Alora Issues Michael Wagner-Produced Single, Announces Shows With Smile Empty Soul & Tantric





Sat, Feb 8, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR @ Club Red New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There is a strong female voice on the rock horizon, and she goes by the name Very Alora. As evidenced by the release of her debut single, "Don't Make Me,"(https://bit.ly/MamaDontMakeMe) and a forthcoming EP - all produced by legendary producer Michael Wagner (who has previously worked with the likes of Metallica, Dokken, and King's X, among many others) - Very Alora means business. And what would you do if you saw a mashup video of Billie Eilish's " Bad Guy " + " Seven Nation Army " from White Stripes from a wicked cool looking rock chick? Answer: you press PLAY! Here's the approved mashup link: https://youtu.be/VSuM8ndKmEQHailing from Poetry, Texas (a small ranching community southeast of Dallas), Very Alora describes her sound as "Classic rock with a modern/punkish/alt twist. I think it's a little out there, a bit unique if you compare it to the pop sound. But as far as rock n' roll - I think it fits right in that alt/indie rock pocket." Listing such classic rockers as Styx and Heart as influences, as well as such modern day bands as Flyleaf and Paramore, Very Alora has her favorites from the forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled EP. "'Don't Make Me' and 'Carbon Copy Jealousy.' 'Don't Make Me' was honestly such a blast to write, anytime I think back on high school I get a little nostalgic; then I remember I didn't actually like school. And yes, mom and I fought - A LOT. I wrote 'Carbon Copy Jealousy' as a way to get some things off my chest. Basically, it was my way of venting my frustration about someone who was in my life for a while."And how was it working in the studio with Wagner? "It was honestly a dream come true working with a rock legend. I feel like I learned a lot from the whole process, just seeing how pros work in the studio was amazing. Working with Michael was fantastic though, he is probably the sweetest person you'll meet. I really appreciated the way that he included me in the process - he had a vision for the songs - and always checked to see if he was interpreting my vision too. I couldn't have asked for a better first pro experience in the studio. I am forever grateful to him, the musicians and song writers I worked with on this project."Lastly, what can fans expect on the upcoming tour with Smile Empty Soul and Tantric? "Raw emotion and energy," is what Very Alora says fans can expect at her shows. "A connection is the goal. I always dreamed of being able to perform the way Styx and Paramore perform - I want to make the audience a part of the show. There will be some great guitar solos. They can expect to see a whole lot of fun - I have a lot of exciting things planned for the live shows."VERY ALORA/SMILE EMPTY SOUL TOUR DATES:** with SMILE EMPTY SOUL & TANTRICThu, Jan 16, 2020 in Joplin, MO @ Guitars Rock N Country BarSat, Jan 18, 2020 in Cape Girardeau, MO @ The BarnSun, Jan 19, 2020 in Nashville, TN @ The EndTue, Jan 21, 2020 in Knoxville, TN @ The ConcourseWed, Jan 22, 2020 in Atlanta, GA @ The MasqueradeThu, Jan 23, 2020 in Savannah, GA @ The Wormhole **Fri, Jan 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall **Sat, Jan 25, 2020 in Longwood, FL @ Shovelhead Live **Sun, Jan 26, 2020 in Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug **Wed, Jan 29, 2020 in Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks **Thu, Jan 30, 2020 in Monroe, LA @ The Hub **Fri, Jan 31, 2020 in Shreveport, LA @ Strange Brew **Sat, Feb 1, 2020 in New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall **Mon, Feb 3, 2020 in Austin, TX @ Come And Take It LiveWed, Feb 5, 2020 in San Angelo, TX @ Dead Horse SaloonThu, Feb 6, 2020 in San Antonio, TX @ The Rock BoxSat, Feb 8, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR @ Club Red



