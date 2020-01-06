77th Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List





Ramy Youssef ("Ramy") New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards were a slightly more staid affair than usual. Sure, despite host Ricky Gervais's requests that winners not give political speeches, lots and lots of the speeches were political in nature, and yeah, plenty of people (from Gervais to award winner Joaquin Phoenix) tossed out bleeped curse words. The ceremony saw 1917 win Best picture and Joaquin Phoenix win Best actor for Joker.Best picture went to 1917, while Renée Zellweger won Best actress for Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix beat out Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win Best actor for Joker. Phoenix's winner's speech may not have pleased everyone, but it was certainly memorable, covering climate change issues and a plea for celebrities to use their private jets less often.Russell Crowe picked up a Best acting award but couldn't attend the ceremony because he's in Australia battling the bushfire devastation. Olivia Colman took Best actress in a drama series for The Crown, and Laura Dern helped Marriage Story take its only win with a supporting actress award. Succession took two awards overall, as did Chernobyl and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Best picture (comedy/musical) and Best screenplay.Notably, Game of Thrones' only nomination came for Kit Harington in the Best actor in a drama TV series category (no, he didn't win).See the full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners below:"1917" (Universal)Renée Zellweger ("Judy") Phoenix ("Joker")"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)Awkwafina ("The Farewell")Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Joker")"Chernobyl" (HBO) Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")Sam Mendes ("1917") Olivia Colman ("The Crown") Patricia Arquette ("The Act")"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin"Fleabag" (Amazon) Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Brian Cox ("Succession")"Parasite" (Neon)Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")"Succession" (HBO)Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")



