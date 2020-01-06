77th Golden Globes 2020 Full Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 77th annual Golden Globe
Awards were a slightly more staid affair than usual. Sure, despite host Ricky Gervais's requests that winners not give political speeches, lots and lots of the speeches were political in nature, and yeah, plenty of people (from Gervais to award winner Joaquin
Phoenix) tossed out bleeped curse words. The ceremony saw 1917 win Best picture and Joaquin Phoenix
win Best actor for Joker.
Best picture went to 1917, while Renée Zellweger won Best actress for Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix
beat out Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win Best actor for Joker. Phoenix's winner's speech may not have pleased everyone, but it was certainly memorable, covering climate change issues and a plea for celebrities to use their private jets less often.
Russell Crowe picked up a Best acting award but couldn't attend the ceremony because he's in Australia battling the bushfire devastation. Olivia
Colman took Best actress in a drama series for The Crown, and Laura
Dern helped Marriage Story take its only win with a supporting actress award. Succession took two awards overall, as did Chernobyl and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Best picture (comedy/musical) and Best screenplay.
Notably, Game of Thrones' only nomination came for Kit Harington in the Best actor in a drama TV series category (no, he didn't win).
See the full list of 2020 Golden Globe
winners below:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
"1917" (Universal)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Joaquin Phoenix
("Joker")
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy")
Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy")
Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Joker")
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"Chernobyl" (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television")
Michelle Williams
("Fosse/Verdon")
Best Director - Motion Picture"
Sam Mendes ("1917")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia
Colman ("The Crown")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia
Arquette ("The Act")
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music
by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
"Fleabag" (Amazon)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura
Dern ("Marriage Story")
Best Motion Picture - Animated
"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox ("Succession")
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
"Parasite" (Neon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")
Best Television Series - Drama
"Succession" (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")