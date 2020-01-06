Travis Scott's "JackBoys" Album Debuts At No1 On Billboard 200 Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
JACKBOYS, the new album from Travis
Scott and his Cactus Jack creative collective, has officially debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart!
According to Billboard, Scott's seven-track album debuted with an impressive 154,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. Much of the album sales were driven by merchandise/album bundles sold via Jackboys' official website.
JACKBOYS, which dropped on December 27, features artists on Scott's Cactus Jack record label, as well as a slew of notable contributions from the likes of Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, Rosalía, Lil Baby
and Pop Smoke.
Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Roddy Ricch
(Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 2), Post Malone
(Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 3), Young Thug
(So Much Fun, No. 7) and DaBaby
(Kirk, No. 8).
Meanwhile, the previous week's No. 1, Harry Styles' Fine Line, dipped all the way down to No. 4. And following the prior week's Top 10, which featured four Christmas albums, this week the top performing holiday record was Pentatonix's The Best of Pentatonix
Christmas, all the way down at No. 116.
Now that the holiday season is over, some albums that have been removed from the top ten are returning. Dababy"Kirk" is at number 8 with 38,000 units, such as Taylor Swift
"The "Lover
" goes to number 9 with 30,000 units. Completing the top ten for this week's chart is Summer walker's "Over It
" with 28,000 units.
