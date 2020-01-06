Bandaid Brigade (Pears/Gods Of Mount Olympus) Announce Debut Album + UK Tour Dates





Recorded at



Bandaid Brigade says: "It's quite possible that this is the best album ever made. We hope you like it as much as we think you think we think we do."

"The thing that I kept thinking about the whole time was how much it reminded me a lot of a post-first-album The Clash," says Quinn on the inspiration for the new project, "but then, I also thought to myself, 'This is also way easier to listen to than Sandinista! ever was.' We had the advantage of being able to look retrospectively over decades of rock and pop, and we were kind of able to pull from all of that—all the good stuff, and leave all the bad stuff out. You know, one band that kept coming up as we were making the record is Genesis, but



As for the band itself's genesis, Quinn made his name fronting critically acclaimed New Orleans-based hardcore punk band PEARS, whilst Wahlstrom is a classically trained opera singer and pianist whose touring and recording career is rooted firmly in punk rock, and has included frequent collaborations with Joey Cape (Lagwagon). The duo connected on a tour produced by Cape's label, One Week Records, which brings artists into a high energy, week-long write-arrange-record process that culminates in a completed album and follow-up touring. The pairing fully leverages the combination of Quinn's raw edge, Wahlstrom's finesse, and the lyrical power of dual songwriters.



To celebrate the release, Bandaid Brigade will take to venues in the UK and mainland



Bandaid Brigade Live Dates

29.01. Surrey (UK), The London Stone

30.01 Leeds (UK), Wharf Chambers

31.01 Edinburgh (UK), Banshee Labyrinth

01.02 Dundee (UK), Rad Apples

02.02 Stafford (UK), Red Rum

03.02 Exeter (UK), The Cavern

04.02 London (UK), New Cross Inn

05.02 Canterbury (UK) Lady Luck Bar

07.02 Mechelen (BE) De Club

08.02 Lennestadt (DE) OT Grevenbrück

09.02 Solothurn (CH) Kofmehl

10.02 Zurich (CH) Hafenkneipe

12.02 Weinerstadt (AT) Triebwerk

13.02 Linz (AT) Sputnik

14.02 Zwiezel (DE) Jugendcafé

15.02 Saarbrücken (DE) Devils Place

+ further dates tba



Bandaid Brigade will release their debut full-length 'I'm Separate' on January 21, 2020



Bandaid Brigade online:



https://bandaid-brigade.com

https://www.facebook.com/bandaidbrigadeband/

https://www.instagram.com/band_aid_brigade

https://www.twitter.com/brigadebandaid



Bandaid Brigade are:



Zach Quinn - Vocals / Bass / Guitar

Brian Wahlstrom - Vocals / Keys

Paul Rucker - Drums

Chris Fogal - Guita New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bandaid Brigade the musical project of Zach Quinn (PEARS), Brian Wahlstrom (Scorpios, Gods of Mount Olympus) and friends Paul Rucker (Armchair Martian, Street Dogs, Drag The River) and Chris Fogal (The Gamits) will release their debut album 'I'm Separate' on January 21, 2020.Recorded at Black in Bluhm Studios in Denver, CO, and co-produced with Fogal, the album finds the members of Bandaid Brigade stretching beyond their collective punk roots with ambitious songwriting, polished arrangements, and a throwback sound that draws some detectable influences from early progressive rock, a heady mix of Springsteen's attitude, Elton John's artistic balladry, and classic pop-rock disco grooves echoing ABBA and Earth Wind & Fire.Bandaid Brigade says: "It's quite possible that this is the best album ever made. We hope you like it as much as we think you think we think we do.""The thing that I kept thinking about the whole time was how much it reminded me a lot of a post-first-album The Clash," says Quinn on the inspiration for the new project, "but then, I also thought to myself, 'This is also way easier to listen to than Sandinista! ever was.' We had the advantage of being able to look retrospectively over decades of rock and pop, and we were kind of able to pull from all of that—all the good stuff, and leave all the bad stuff out. You know, one band that kept coming up as we were making the record is Genesis, but Genesis songs are sometimes eight minutes long. We were like, 'Well, that's not necessary. We don't need to do that.' I feel like there were elements of that, all different examples of that."As for the band itself's genesis, Quinn made his name fronting critically acclaimed New Orleans-based hardcore punk band PEARS, whilst Wahlstrom is a classically trained opera singer and pianist whose touring and recording career is rooted firmly in punk rock, and has included frequent collaborations with Joey Cape (Lagwagon). The duo connected on a tour produced by Cape's label, One Week Records, which brings artists into a high energy, week-long write-arrange-record process that culminates in a completed album and follow-up touring. The pairing fully leverages the combination of Quinn's raw edge, Wahlstrom's finesse, and the lyrical power of dual songwriters.To celebrate the release, Bandaid Brigade will take to venues in the UK and mainland Europe for an extended run of shows for which details can be found below.Bandaid Brigade Live Dates29.01. Surrey (UK), The London Stone30.01 Leeds (UK), Wharf Chambers31.01 Edinburgh (UK), Banshee Labyrinth01.02 Dundee (UK), Rad Apples02.02 Stafford (UK), Red Rum03.02 Exeter (UK), The Cavern04.02 London (UK), New Cross Inn05.02 Canterbury (UK) Lady Luck Bar07.02 Mechelen (BE) De Club08.02 Lennestadt (DE) OT Grevenbrück09.02 Solothurn (CH) Kofmehl10.02 Zurich (CH) Hafenkneipe12.02 Weinerstadt (AT) Triebwerk13.02 Linz (AT) Sputnik14.02 Zwiezel (DE) Jugendcafé15.02 Saarbrücken (DE) Devils Place+ further dates tbaBandaid Brigade will release their debut full-length 'I'm Separate' on January 21, 2020Bandaid Brigade online:https://bandaid-brigade.comhttps://www.facebook.com/bandaidbrigadeband/https://www.instagram.com/band_aid_brigadehttps://www.twitter.com/brigadebandaidBandaid Brigade are:Zach Quinn - Vocals / Bass / GuitarBrian Wahlstrom - Vocals / KeysPaul Rucker - DrumsChris Fogal - Guita



