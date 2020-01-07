1 Music Brand For Kids, Kidz Bop, And Live Nation Announces All-New Tour For 2020





Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.



The KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour will travel to new places this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, and back by popular demand to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids, Billboard Magazine's #75 Artist of the Decade, will return to perform again in iconic venues such as Jones Beach Theater in New York, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.



Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."



Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.



"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Dates:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020* Stamford, CT Palace Theatre

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Friday, June 19, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE

Sunday, June 21, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Friday, June 26, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Saturday, June 27, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, June 28, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Friday, July 3, 2020* Punta Cana,

Dominican Republic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Sunday, July 5, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tuesday, July 7, 2020* Hyannis, MA Cape Cod

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Friday, July 10, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, July 11, 2020 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Sunday, July 12, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Friday, July 17, 2020 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Saturday, July 18, 2020 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

Sunday, July 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 24, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, July 25, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC

Sunday, July 26, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

Wednesday, July 29, 2020* Zanesville, OH Fraze Pavilion

Thursday, July 30, 2020* Columbus, OH Ohio

Saturday, August 1, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 2, 2020* Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, August 7, 2020 Austin, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Saturday, August 8, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sunday, August 9, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Friday, August 14, 2020 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Saturday, August 15, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sunday, August 16, 2020 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

Thursday, August 20, 2020* Des Moines, IA Iowa

Friday, August 21, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Saturday, August 22, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

Sunday, August 23, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, August 28, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 29, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 30, 2020 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Friday,

Sunday,

Friday,

Saturday,

Sunday,

Monday,

Friday, October 16, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, October 18, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, November 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

Saturday, November 14, 2020 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sunday, November 15, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, November 21, 2020 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

Sunday, December 6, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

Saturday, December 12, 2020 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

Sunday, December 13, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

* Not a Live Nation Date



KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced today their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring the highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Dominican Republic in 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.The KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour will travel to new places this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, and back by popular demand to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids, Billboard Magazine's #75 Artist of the Decade, will return to perform again in iconic venues such as Jones Beach Theater in New York, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour."KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Dates:Tuesday, June 16, 2020* Stamford, CT Palace TheatreWednesday, June 17, 2020 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage MountainFriday, June 19, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC PavilionSaturday, June 20, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music TheatreSunday, June 21, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageWednesday, June 24, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts CenterFriday, June 26, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSaturday, June 27, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterSunday, June 28, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake AmphitheaterWednesday, July 1, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Mann CenterFriday, July 3, 2020* Punta Cana,Dominican Republic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta CanaSunday, July 5, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire PavilionTuesday, July 7, 2020* Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody TentWednesday, July 8, 2020 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock RowFriday, July 10, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk HallSaturday, July 11, 2020 Boston, MA Xfinity CenterSunday, July 12, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts CenterWednesday, July 15, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachFriday, July 17, 2020 Hershey, PA Giant CenterSaturday, July 18, 2020 Baltimore, MD MECU PavilionSunday, July 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaWednesday, July 22, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsFriday, July 24, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube LiveSaturday, July 25, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music PavilionSunday, July 26, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekWednesday, July 29, 2020* Zanesville, OH Fraze PavilionThursday, July 30, 2020* Columbus, OH Ohio State FairSaturday, August 1, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSunday, August 2, 2020* Nashville, TN Bridgestone ArenaWednesday, August 5, 2020 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain AmphitheatreFriday, August 7, 2020 Austin, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar ParkSaturday, August 8, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSunday, August 9, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryWednesday, August 12, 2020 Brandon, MS Brandon AmphitheaterFriday, August 14, 2020 Kansas City, MO Starlight TheatreSaturday, August 15, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMPSunday, August 16, 2020 Tulsa, OK Tulsa TheaterThursday, August 20, 2020* Des Moines, IA Iowa State FairFriday, August 21, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel TheatreSaturday, August 22, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance LawnSunday, August 23, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreFriday, August 28, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline AmphitheatreSaturday, August 29, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint AmphitheatreSunday, August 30, 2020 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreFriday, September 4, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Smith CenterSunday, September 6, 2020 Morrison, CO Red Rocks AmphitheatreFriday, September 11, 2020 Boise, ID CenturyLink ArenaSaturday, September 12, 2020 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda CenterSunday, September 13, 2020 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the ArtsMonday, September 14, 2020* Puyallup, WA Washington State FairFriday, October 16, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal TheatreSunday, October 18, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood BowlSaturday, November 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson TheaterSaturday, November 14, 2020 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterSunday, November 15, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsSaturday, November 21, 2020 Columbia, SC Township AuditoriumSunday, December 6, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events CenterSaturday, December 12, 2020 Madison, WI Orpheum TheaterSunday, December 13, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live* Not a Live Nation DateKIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.



