1 Music Brand For Kids, Kidz Bop, And Live Nation Announces All-New Tour For 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced today their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring the highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Dominican Republic in 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.
Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.
The KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour will travel to new places this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, and back by popular demand to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids, Billboard Magazine's #75 Artist of the Decade, will return to perform again in iconic venues such as Jones Beach Theater in New York, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.
Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."
Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.
"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Dates:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020* Stamford, CT Palace Theatre
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Friday, June 19, 2020 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
Saturday, June 20, 2020 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music
Theatre
Sunday, June 21, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Friday, June 26, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Saturday, June 27, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, June 28, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center
Friday, July 3, 2020* Punta Cana,
Dominican Republic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Sunday, July 5, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Tuesday, July 7, 2020* Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody
Tent
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Friday, July 10, 2020 Atlantic City, NJ Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, July 11, 2020 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Sunday, July 12, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Friday, July 17, 2020 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Saturday, July 18, 2020 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion
Sunday, July 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 24, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Saturday, July 25, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music
Pavilion
Sunday, July 26, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
Wednesday, July 29, 2020* Zanesville, OH Fraze Pavilion
Thursday, July 30, 2020* Columbus, OH Ohio State
Fair
Saturday, August 1, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 2, 2020* Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Friday, August 7, 2020 Austin, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Saturday, August 8, 2020 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sunday, August 9, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
Friday, August 14, 2020 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Saturday, August 15, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Sunday, August 16, 2020 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
Thursday, August 20, 2020* Des Moines, IA Iowa State
Fair
Friday, August 21, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Saturday, August 22, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
Sunday, August 23, 2020 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Friday, August 28, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 29, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 30, 2020 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Friday, September
4, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center
Sunday, September
6, 2020 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, September
11, 2020 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena
Saturday, September
12, 2020 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Sunday, September
13, 2020 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts
Monday, September
14, 2020* Puyallup, WA Washington State
Fair
Friday, October 16, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, October 18, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Saturday, November 7, 2020 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
Saturday, November 14, 2020 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sunday, November 15, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, November 21, 2020 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium
Sunday, December 6, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
Saturday, December 12, 2020 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater
Sunday, December 13, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
* Not a Live Nation Date
KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.
KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.