News
Classical 07/01/2020

Miami Classical Music Festival And Ocean Drive Association Announces 2020 Fourth Of July Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miami Classical Music Festival (MCMF), an intensive training program for the next generation of classical musicians to work with world-renowned mentors and gain professional performing experience, collaborates again with the Ocean Drive Association to host the second annual Independence Day Broadway Concert. The patriotic songs and fireworks take place at Lummus Park on Miami Beach's historic Ocean Drive. More than 5,000 local residents and visitors are expected to attend the Fourth of July event, coming together to celebrate the joy and beauty of classical music by the 70-piece MCMF Symphony Orchestra.

The Ocean Drive Association, a dynamic group of forward-thinking Ocean Drive property owners, and business owners, worked with local Miami Beach organizations to help make the 2019 orchestra production under the fireworks a massive success. Set to become an annual tradition, it receives support from City of Miami Beach and this year's media sponsor is Atlantic Broadband.

"MCMF has further elevated Miami Beach's status as an international arts and culture destination with these summer-long classical music performances - the first of many," says Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The Betsy-South Beach, an award-winning boutique luxury hotel located on Ocean Drive, has been the host hotel for MCMF since the Festival's founding, providing year-round support. This includes gratis office space, visiting artist accommodations through a world-recognized artist residency program called The Betsy Writers Room, and student/alumni concerts that are free and open to the public. Jonathan Plutzik, owner of The Betsy Hotel said, "The Betsy Hotel family embraced the potential of MCMF early on, and we are proud to advocate for and support its continued growth."

MCMF's complete 2020 season runs from June 8 through July 26 at various venues in Miami. Celebrating its seventh season, MCMF promises an exciting schedule of public concerts that all community members can enjoy. This season will include acclaimed milestone productions and promises fun for entire families with Jules Massenet's Cendrillon, of Cinderella fame, Georges Bizet's Carmen, Benjamin Britten's Albert Herring and Monteverdi's La Favola D'Orfeo. MCMF's Alumni Division will host the opera production of Jake Heggie's Out of Darkness: Two Remain, conducted by MCMF Artistic Director, Michael Rossi. For more information, visit www.miamimusicfestival.com.






