News
Tour Dates 07/01/2020

Beach Slang To Release New Album This Friday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American rock & roll mainstay Beach Slang will release their most accomplished album to date The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City this Friday, January 10 on Bridge Nine Records. Featuring special guest bassist Tommy Stinson of The Replacements on the entire new collection, the band has unleashed one final new album single "Stiff" today. Dripping with seediness, the song is strapped with a snotty riff, big, razory bends, back-alley vocals and a knuckly drum hook. "Rock & roll is a church for weirdos and degenerates, the brilliant and the forgotten. It's the only place a whole lot of us have," shares James Alex. "And we're here for it."

Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City was initially announced via Kerrang! alongside biting lead single "Bam Rang Rang", oozing glam and swagger over sleazy riffs and loud guitars and debuted gritty new song "Tommy In The 80s" with a Consequence of Sound "Origins" feature, strutting their classic crunching hard rock sound infused with sweet melodicism. While James Alex has always infused his anthemic power pop with the earnestness of a gutter poet, Deadbeat Bang sneaks up on you. Like all Beach Slang albums, the eleven tracks are all written and arranged by James. It's big, loud, and brash, immediately setting the tone for a record more inspired by the stadium classic rock of Cheap Trick than early Replacements. The record was mixed by heavy-hitter Brad Wood, celebrated for his work with the Smashing Pumpkins and Liz Phair.

Drawing comparisons to Jawbreaker and The Replacements, but never approaching easy facsimile, Beach Slang pays tribute to the past by lighting a new torch with their critically-acclaimed records. The band will kick off a North American Headlining Tour on March 13 in Nashville. Don't miss them on tour in a city near you!

Beach Slang Tour Dates:
3/13: Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
3/14: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)
3/15: New Orleans, LA @ Santos
3/17: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room
3/23: Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room
3/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
3/26: Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg
3/27: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
3/28: San Diego, CA @ Casbah
3/29: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
3/30: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
4/1: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
4/2: Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater
4/3: Boise, ID @ The Olympic
4/5: Salt Lake City, ID @ Urban Lounge
4/6: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
4/7: Omaha, NE @ Slow Down
4/8: Fargo, N*E*R*D @ The Hall FBC
4/9: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
4/10: Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
4/11: Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
4/12: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's
4/13: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
4/15: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
4/16: Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
4/17: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
4/18: Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
4/19: Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
4/20: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
4/22: Washington, DC @ Union Stage






