Disco Donnie Presents Reveals Ubbi Dubbi Festival Phase 2 Line Up

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The sophomore edition of Ubbi Dubbi makes its return to Globe
Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth Texas
on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19 2020. To add to the festival offering, DDP has announced an additional 39 artists, including Tiga, ATLiens, Joyride, Rusko, Lucii, Shiba San, and Riot Ten to join the phase one announcement with Adventure Club, Camelphat, Green Velvet, Illenium, Kaskade, and Seven
Lions. The full lineup is listed below.
Following the wild success of its sold-out 2019 debut, Disco
Donnie expresses his excitement that "Ubbi Dubbi 2020 will feature a number of notable improvements for our fans including a new, larger venue at Globe
Life Park, an expanded lineup offering, and exciting stage takeovers by Wakaan and AMF."
New for 2020, DDP announced the festival would feature a now sold-out hotel package option for fans, called Ubbi & Dubbi's Playhouse with additional experiences:
*Ubbi Dubbi Goodie Bag Per Room
*Hotel Appearances by Special Guests TBA
*Access to Ubbi Dubbi Pre-Game Events
*Opportunity to Purchase Official Merchandise Before the Festival
*Access to Festival Transportation (First Come, First Serve)
*Plus Everything
Else the Hotel has to Offer: Complimentary Parking and Wifi
*PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE FESTIVAL ADMISSION
The festival celebrates the friendship between two music loving friends, Ubbi and Ubbi. Dubbi who loves dubstep and trap taught Ubbi about electronic music and now he loves house and techno. To satisfy both Ubbi and Dubbi legions, the festival once again features artists from across the spectrum of electronic music, from house and techno to dubstep, trap, and bass music.
In keeping with its tradition of giving back to the community, last year's Ubbi Dubbi Festival donated $15,000 to local Texas
charities including The Fort Worth POA "Cops for Kids," Fort Worth B-Cycle, and Girls Rock Fort Worth.
At the inaugural Ubbi Dubbi 2019, Your EDM pointed out that "fans geeked out about a new collaboration that Zeds Dead
and Yookie debuted," who knows what other surprises are in store for this year.
This is the latest production by Disco
Donnie Presents, who also produces Sunset Music
Festival, Freaky Deaky and thousands of tours headlined by the biggest names in the electronic music space throughout the year.
UBBI DUBBI APRIL 18 AND APRIL 19 LINE UP:
13
ADVENTURE CLUB
ATLIENS
BRONDO
BRUNO FURLAN
CAMELPHAT
DESTRUCTO
DIRT MONKEY
DOM DOLLA
ESKUCHE
FRANKY WAH
FURY
GAMMER
GREEN VELVET
GRYFFIN (DJ SET)
i_o
ILLENIUM
INZO
JOYRYDE
JUSTIN JAY
KAIVON
KASKADE
KOMPANY
KYLE WATSON
LIQUID STRANGER
LSDREAM
LUCII
LUZCID
MARAUDA
MERSIV
MiTiS
NOIZU
RIOT TEN
RUSKO
SEVEN LIONS
SHANGHAI DOOM
SHIBA SAN
SOSA
SWARM
TIGA
VALENTINO KHAN
VNSSA
WHIPPED CREAM
ZOMBOY