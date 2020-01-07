Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 07/01/2020

Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'

Larkins Releases New Single 'Flood'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Manchester four-piece Larkins release their new track 'Flood'- the third offering from their second EP 'Hit & Run', which follows on February 14th via Good Soldier Records.

'Flood' is full of the striking contrasts that make Larkins such a fascinating prospect. Mixing strident synths, '80s-tinged percussion and a typically exultant hook, the track perfectly merges the band's live and electronic elements. The joyous sound provides an uplifting vehicle for its lyrics, which provide a beacon of positivity in a world mired in bad news. 'Flood' was produced by the band's regular collaborator Dan Nigro (Sky Ferreira, Finneas).

2020 Tour Dates:
APRIL
15th - Bristol, Thekla
16th - Nottingham Rescue Rooms
17th - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
19th - Glasgow, Stereo
22nd - London, Heaven
23rd - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
24th - Liverpool, Academy 2
25th - Manchester, O2 Academy 1
Tickets are available from https://larkins.lnk.to/BeforeTheFlood.






