News
Pop / Rock 07/01/2020

Veronica Fusaro Releases New Music Video For 'Run My Mind'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having recently released her 3rd EP to date, titled 'Sunkissed', the young soul pop singer songwriter and producer gets ready to drop her next single and exciting new video Directed by Mattias Russo-Larsson. Filmed in the Californian desert close to the famous 'Joshua Tree' it's about things that can make you blind and allowing you forget to think about your true self.

Following on from 2 successful EP's, 'Lost in Thought' (2016) and 'ICE COLD' (2018), 'Sunkissed' is a slight progression and holds a more sixties soul beat with nods to Dusty Springfield and Adele, and Run My Mind only echoes that on the record. The world of 'Sunkissed' is a deeper dive into the world of soul music, which very much enhances Veronica's voice - skilfully balancing between the depth and playfulness of her music: pure, powerful and intimate.

Written by Veronica whilst on the road in France whilst touring with Eagle-Eye Cherry and produced and mixed by Paul O'Duffy, 'Run My Mind' is also the follow on single from 'Rollercoaster' which gained heavy UK spotify playlisting on 26 different playlists including On The Radar, Party Rock, Pop Level and Indie Vibes.

2020 EU Tour Dates (UK Shows to come)
11.1. Guggenheim Liestal, CH
16.1. Eurosonic Groninger, NL
24.1. Mille Or La Neuveville, CH
25.1. Kulturclub Maison Pierre Burgdorf, CH
1.2. Le Singe Biel, CH
12.2. Rock'n'Wine CH
21.2. Ninkasi, Vaise Lyon, CH
22.2. Ninkasi, La Soie Villeurbanne, CH
6.3. Seeburg Interlaken, CH
28.3. fundus 47 Mellingen, CH
3.4. Honky Tonk Luzern, CH
18.4. Chillout Boswil, CH
25.4. Kupferschmiede Langnau, CH
30.6. Jazz Ascona Ascona, CH
1.7. Jazz Ascona Ascona, CH
4.7. Rosenfest Weggis CH






