Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 07/01/2020

Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word

Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Joe Bolf Band) For those interested in spending more time with the bible the Joe Bolf Band has created an easy, entertaining way to do so. Bolf has recorded whole books of the bible sung to rock music packaged into a new type of audio bible.

Bolf's audio bible contains 30 albums, 296 songs; 32 hours of music on a USB flash drive. It includes Genesis, Exodus, Joshua, Ruth, King David and the New Testament. The four Gospels are condensed into one 2 ½ hour album of Jesus, "God With Us," sung in the first person.

A music major in college and woodcarver by trade, Bolf joined his passion for the bible with music and carved, colorful, wood panels to use as album covers. These are displayed as the music plays and grace the case of his audio bible.

Bolf used USB for easy transfer of files to computer, flash drive, CD & DVD and all files can be used on phones and iPads with the appropriate adapter.

"I am very excited about this project," Bolf said. "So many Christians, myself included, feel guilty for not spending more time in the bible. I also hope that those who would never go into a church or read the bible for themselves might be exposed to God's Word. I wanted to make it easy for everyone."

If on iTunes the total cost of this audio bible would be over $300.00. Bolf charges only $49.95.

Initially, Bolf gained national attention for both a carving of his daughter and his audio bible project in "Chip Chats," a magazine published by the National Woodcarvers Association.

The word of God is sharper than a two edged sword. Even when sung to Rock music.
Previews of the music, more information and how to purchase are all available at: https://www.thebiblerocks.com/

Contact:
https://www.thebiblerocks.com/






Most read news of the week
Prime Sinister & Leaf Dog Present 'Ulysses', The Fourth Single From Prime Sinister's Second Album 'Patient Zero'
Portishead/Massive Attack's Cameron McVey's Teams Up With Oli Rose & The Lion King's MDU On Stunning New Project 'Blessed Is Ruby'
Hot Country Knights Signs Worldwide Recording Contract With Universal Music Group Nashville
Joseph Martone Releases New Single "The Deal"
The Golden Globe Awards 2020 On NBC
Maya Beiser Unveils "Ziggy Stardust" - Bonus Track From Her Cello Concerto Reimagining Of David Bowie's Final Album
Anne With An "E" - Original Music By Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner Released From Varese Sarabande Records
Gab De La Vega Releases New Single "Perfect Texture"; Announces His New Album "Beyond Space And Time", Out January 24, 2020
Mighty Oaks Shares New Single 'Lost Again'
Ether Coven Releases New Track "When Quiet Fell"
BlueWoods Releases Stunning Video For "Doin' Fine"
What Is The Best Karaoke System For Home Use?
Everclear, Sponge, And The Raskins Set For Long Island's Masquerade Rock Music Fest
Suitcase Releases Official Music Video For "Super Knife"
Schoolhouse Rock Singer Jack Sheldon Dies At 88




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0320320 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0068037509918213 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how