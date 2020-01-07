Audio Bible Sung With Rock Music As Vehicle To Carry The Word





Bolf's audio bible contains 30 albums, 296 songs; 32 hours of music on a USB flash drive. It includes Genesis, Exodus, Joshua, Ruth, King



A music major in college and woodcarver by trade, Bolf joined his passion for the bible with music and carved, colorful, wood panels to use as album covers. These are displayed as the music plays and grace the case of his audio bible.



Bolf used USB for easy transfer of files to computer, flash drive, CD & DVD and all files can be used on phones and iPads with the appropriate adapter.



"I am very excited about this project," Bolf said. "So many Christians, myself included, feel guilty for not spending more time in the bible. I also hope that those who would never go into a church or read the bible for themselves might be exposed to God's Word. I wanted to make it easy for everyone."



If on iTunes the total cost of this audio bible would be over $300.00. Bolf charges only $49.95.



Initially, Bolf gained national attention for both a carving of his daughter and his audio bible project in "Chip Chats," a magazine published by the



The word of God is sharper than a two edged sword. Even when sung to Rock music.

Previews of the music, more information and how to purchase are all available at: https://www.thebiblerocks.com/



Contact:

