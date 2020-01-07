Fool's Ghost Announces US Tour With Fotocrime





11 April Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recent Prosthetic Records signings FOOL'S GHOST have announced a North American tour supporting Fotocrime. The Louisville, KY duo will hit the road starting in March - full dates are below. FOOL'S GHOST will release their untitled debut album in early 2020 - more details are due imminently.Comprising of Nick Thieneman (Young Widows, Breather Resist) and Amber Thieneman (Liberation Prophecy, Sandpaper Dolls), FOOL'S GHOST are a band small in number but vast in scope. Describing their music as exploring "the liminal state between hope and reality", FOOL'S GHOST challenge the notion of what heavy music can be. The band previously released two tracks via Bandcamp which give an indication of what to expect when the full length arrives.About the tour, Thieneman comments:"It's a pleasure to be touring with Ryan & Fotocrime. He's been such an encouraging, positive force to Fool's Ghost, so it means a great deal to be on the road together."FOOL'S GHOST with FOTOCRIME27 March Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar28 March Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse29 March Atlanta, GA @ 52930 March Raleigh NC @ Slim's31 March Richmond, VA @ Fallout01 April Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery02 April Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds03 April Manhattan, NY @ Mercury Lounge04 April Boston, MA @ O'Brien's05 April Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti06 April Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo07 April Ottawa, ON @ Cafe Deckuf08 April Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club11 April Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs



