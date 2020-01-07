Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 07/01/2020

Fool's Ghost Announces US Tour With Fotocrime

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recent Prosthetic Records signings FOOL'S GHOST have announced a North American tour supporting Fotocrime. The Louisville, KY duo will hit the road starting in March - full dates are below. FOOL'S GHOST will release their untitled debut album in early 2020 - more details are due imminently.

Comprising of Nick Thieneman (Young Widows, Breather Resist) and Amber Thieneman (Liberation Prophecy, Sandpaper Dolls), FOOL'S GHOST are a band small in number but vast in scope. Describing their music as exploring "the liminal state between hope and reality", FOOL'S GHOST challenge the notion of what heavy music can be. The band previously released two tracks via Bandcamp which give an indication of what to expect when the full length arrives.

About the tour, Thieneman comments:
"It's a pleasure to be touring with Ryan & Fotocrime. He's been such an encouraging, positive force to Fool's Ghost, so it means a great deal to be on the road together."

FOOL'S GHOST with FOTOCRIME

27 March Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
28 March Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse
29 March Atlanta, GA @ 529
30 March Raleigh NC @ Slim's
31 March Richmond, VA @ Fallout
01 April Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
02 April Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds
03 April Manhattan, NY @ Mercury Lounge
04 April Boston, MA @ O'Brien's
05 April Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti
06 April Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
07 April Ottawa, ON @ Cafe Deckuf
08 April Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club
11 April Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs






