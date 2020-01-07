Try To Understand, Emo Punk Trio Four Stars Is A Work In Progress





March 7th - Downstairs Subterranean - Chicago, IL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago trio Four Stars return with an uncomfortably honest and melodically hypnotic new single "Small Hands, Small Spaces." The track is a follow-up to the band's single "Alacrity," both of which will be on their upcoming EP Headspace, produced by Nick Diener of The Swellers and slated for release on February 29th."'Small Hands, Small Spaces' is a song about feeling a certain way, not knowing why you feel that way, and knowing that it's okay to feel what you do," says vocalist Aida Ahmed. "The lyrics to this song is the release to all the social anxiety I experience in my day to day. I often used to feel terrible about having to cancel plans with friends/family because my anxiety got the best of me, despite knowing I just needed time to get in the right headspace."In the video, a morphsuit follows bassist Danny Escobar, representing anxiety in a variety of aspects of his life. It's never anything tangible stopping him from living his life, but it decreases his quality of life when it's around. The only time it's not around, is when he's doing what he loves.Distilling the humor, heartbreak, emotional honesty, and even lightheartedness of traditional pop-punk—while tossing aside the misogyny and narcissism—Four Stars has a sound that's consistently evolving without ever forgetting where its heart really belongs.Originally brought together by a shared desire to enter a Battle Of The Bands contest, back in 2017, Four Stars have since found themselves opening for the likes of Boys Of Fall, Oh Weatherly, and Never Loved. Their previous videos and releases have amassed tens of thousands of plays online, and their live-show visuals simply furthers that reach and reinforces the fact that this is a band of songwriters and performers well worth knowing about.Formerly known as Tougher Than You Thought, the Chicago-based band hold their values and their roots close to heart. Their recent name change was brought on by precisely this quality - a move designed to reflect those infamous four red stars on the city's flag.Headapace will be released everywhere on February 29th. Listen to the single "Small Hands, Small Spaces" now on Spotify.***RELEASE SHOW:March 7th - Downstairs Subterranean - Chicago, IL



