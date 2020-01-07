Vocalist Producer Rapper Vincent Barrea Shares 'Have Fun'





Speaking of the track, Barrea comments: "We wrote this song in the spring, approximately in April, it was just such a mood, you know ... when everything blossoms and comes to life, the first warm days, people are smiling and the soul is super light. In this song, 100% of the mood of spring and summer. And we decided to release it now in order to recreate this mood and fill people with warmth and joy. We did it with love. So relax, remember the sunny days and dance with us)" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vocalist, producer and rapper Vincent Barrea has released his new single 'Have Fun', on 19 December via Maitre Music. The track was engineered by one of the top engineers in the field, 2x Golden Melody Award winner Scott Banks (Major Lazer, Baby K and DVBBS) and has just premiered on Wonderland Magazine. Barrea's previous single, 'Chemical Or Love' was mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Alex Evans (Skrillex, Rag N Bone Man, Basement Jax) and premiered via Clash Magazine, whilst the accompanying video garnered immediate support from, VENTS, Music week and Mixmag Brazil. Barrea has seen considerable success with his last four outputs. 'Zoom Zoom' has racked up over 800K Youtube views, and prior to that 'Save My Life' and 'I'm Not Afraid' racked up well over 400K views. 'Chemical Or Love' received over 200k views within a month of its release.Based in Moscow, Vincent Barrea has a background in theatre, dance, upstage vocals, acting and fashion photography. Alongside his own music career, he also leads a popular blog and music project for independent artists, Priliv Space. Despite spending his life dreaming about the arts, the producer mainly spent his time providing support to other artists before taking his own plunge into the industry last year.Inspired by a wide variety of artists - from Yaeji, Sevdaliza, Ibeyi, Maggie Rogers, and Chaka Khan to Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, and George Benson, Barea's music draws on elements from a plethora of genres. From fiery club bangers to hot reggaeton motifs and trending pop music, Barrea's sound embodies elements of Pitbull, Don Omar and Daddy Yankee.Recorded in one day, 'Have Fun' is easy and outgoing, with a flirty pan flute introducing the track. The spirited song combines light vocals with a steady beat, creating the perfect track to listen to on a hot summer day at the beach before retreating to the club in the evening. For those entering the winter months, the track will fill you with summer memories and warmth to see you through them.Speaking of the track, Barrea comments: "We wrote this song in the spring, approximately in April, it was just such a mood, you know ... when everything blossoms and comes to life, the first warm days, people are smiling and the soul is super light. In this song, 100% of the mood of spring and summer. And we decided to release it now in order to recreate this mood and fill people with warmth and joy. We did it with love. So relax, remember the sunny days and dance with us)"



