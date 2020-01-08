Hard Rock Hotel Sets The Stage For An Electrifying Entertainment Lineup In 2020 With Collective Soul, Sugar Ray, Uncle Kracker & Others



More musical acts will continue to be announced throughout the year. For the most up to date information on events at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, please visit www.hardrockhotelpuntacana.com MIAMI, FL. (Top40 Charts) AIC Hotel Group, the experiential hospitality brand offering unmatched vacation experiences, announced today an exciting event lineup coming in 2020 to its flagship property, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. Staying true to the brand's musical nature, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is kicking off the new decade with a slew of concerts ranging from rock and country to disco and funk for guests to enjoy as part of the all-inclusive experience."Through the years, we have successfully positioned our all-inclusive Hard Rock properties as the go-to destination for world class entertainment and unforgettable vacations," said Adele Barrera, marketing director at AIC Hotel Group. "2020 will be a big year for entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana as part of our commitment to always provide added value to our guests' stay."The All-Star Music Spectacular kicked off the line up, featuring four iconic shows with an epic cast of stars from American Idol, Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and more, December 22, 2019 through January 2, 2020. These shows were exclusively curated for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana guests and can't be seen anywhere else in the world.In addition to musical performances, the entertainment powerhouse is also opening its doors to the largest contemporary circus producer in the world, Cirque Du Soleil from January 31 to February 23, 2020. For an additional cost, guests are invited to experience a place where the unexpected is expected in an artistic, acrobatic game of order and disorder with BAZZAR.Schedule of events:January 18 - Collective Soul - 9PM | Fillmore BallroomJanuary 30 - Sugar Ray - 9PM | Fillmore BallroomJanuary 29 - Cirque Du Soleil BAZZARFebruary 23 - Cana Bay Golf CourseFebruary 24 - KC and the Sunshine Band - 9PM | Fillmore BallroomMarch 4 - +LIVE+ - 9PM | Fillmore BallroomMarch 18 - Night Ranger - 9PM | Fillmore BallroomJuly 3 - KIDZ BOP Live 2020July 4 - Uncle Kracker - 9PM | Fillmore BallroomMore musical acts will continue to be announced throughout the year. For the most up to date information on events at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, please visit www.hardrockhotelpuntacana.com



