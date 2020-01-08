Bombay Bicycle Club Announce North American Tour Dates Behind First New Album In 6 Years

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Mercury Prize-nominated and UK chart-topping indie quartet Bombay Bicycle Club
announce North American tour dates in support of Everything
Else Has Gone Wrong, their first new album in 6 years. The headlining run includes dates in the US, Canada, and Mexico and will feature support from Sports Team. East Coast US dates to be announced later this year. Everything
Else Has Gone Wrong will be released via Caroline International/Island Records on January 17.
Artist Presale (via Dice) begins Wednesday, Jan. 8 @ 10:00am local time, buy here:https://dice.fm/bundle/bombay-bicycle-club
General On Sale begins Friday, Jan. 10 @ 10:00am local time, buy here:www.bombaybicycle.club
Watch the lyric video for new single "I Can Hardly Speak," which Brooklyn Vegan deems as "an instantly appealing dose of lightly psychedelic indie pop":https://youtu.be/TmDPx0qrMlQ
Everything
Else Has Gone Wrong was recorded with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Spoon, St. Vincent), and recaptures the magic of the band's earlier releases. Uncut says, "The London quartet sound rejuvenated … a reminder of how far they've advanced since their early badge as adolescent indie rockers." Paste Magazine just named the new album one of their Most Anticipated Albums of 2020, while DIY Magazine says it "taps into their strongest asset — the ability to break your heart and heal it in the time it takes to move from verse to chorus."
"Stunning" (Billboard) lead single "Eat, Sleep, Wake" has racked up over 10 million Spotify streams and has been praised for its "invigorating hooks and wistful attitude" (Pitchfork) as well as "immediately feeling like classic BBC" (Dork). Listen here:https://youtu.be/zFb86yrodxE
Watch Bombay Bicycle Club
perform the album's title track, "Everything Else Has Gone Wrong," for a special VEVO session: https://youtu.be/CmY5HKm1fHM
Bombay Bicycle Club
welcomes the new album's release with a full tour of the UK later this January and into February. The run includes two nights at London's Alexandra
Palace, with many of those shows long since selling out and with only a handful of tickets left at the remaining dates. Following the North American tour, a busy Summer festival season almost is inevitable.
North American Tour Dates — with support from Sports Team except *
April 16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music
Hall*
April 17 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
April 18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek
April 20 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 21 — Tulsa, AZ @ Cain's Ballroom
April 22 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
April 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
April 24 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
April 26 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway
April 27 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace
April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
May 02 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
May 04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
May 07 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 09 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa
*Support TBD
www.bombaybicycle.club