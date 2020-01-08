Kesha Takes The 'High Road' This Spring On 26-Date North American Tour





The tour will include Big Freedia as support and will follow the Jan. 31st release of Kesha's highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'High Road' (Kemosabe/RCA Records), and will include a decade's worth of iconic hits, from "TiK ToK" and "

A fan presale starts Wed, Jan 8 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jan 10. To see the full list of tour dates and get tickets, visit www.bitchimblessed.com. Every ticket purchased online includes a CD copy of 'High Road' (max 4 per household).



From Kesha: "While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, 'Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.' So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers - BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY - ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!"



'High Road' has already been praised as "shaping up to be her most eclectic album to date" (Idolator). The raucous church choir-backed lead single "Raising Hell" (Big Freedia) was called "a gift from the heavens" (Bustle) that "preaches the gospel of partying" (Rolling Stone), kicking off a new musical era which captures both the wild spirit of her legendary party anthems and the heart of her GRAMMY-nominated 2017 'Rainbow' album.



Following "Raising Hell", Kesha dropped pre-release tracks "My Own Dance" - an irreverently brilliant ode to embracing all the facets of yourself -- and "Resentment" (feat. Sturgill Simpson,



THE HIGH ROAD TOUR

April 23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

April 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota

April 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre **

May 1 - Las Vegas, NV - The

May 2 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

May 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre **

May 6 -

May 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic **

May 9 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic **

May 11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **

May 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino **

May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre **

May 16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater **

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

May 19 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN -The Armory **

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI -

May 23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

May 25 - St. Louis, MO - TBD **

May 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia **

May 28 - New York, NY- Pier 17 **

May 30 - Mashantucket, CT- Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater **

May 31 - Boston, MA - Rockland

June 2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **

June 5 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at

** confirmed with Big Freedia



It's been an incredible two years since Kesha returned to the charts in 2017 with her critically acclaimed #1 album 'Rainbow' which earned the singer/songwriter her first GRAMMY nominations and was called "an artistic feat" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best music of her career" by Rolling Stone.



The singer/songwriter was also named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, she released a behind-the-scenes Webby-winning documentary 'Rainbow - The Film' on Apple Music, performed "



