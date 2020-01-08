Yola To Make "Austin City Limits" Debut!





Yola resumes her Walk Through Fire tour in the United States at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts, tonight, followed by shows at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Austin City Limits has announced that Yola will be the first taping of its new Season 46, making her ACL debut on February 4, 2020. She will perform songs form her Dan Auerbach-produced debut album, Walk Through Fire, which is up for four Grammy Awards later this month. The episode will be broadcast this fall on PBS as part of the upcoming Austin City Limits season. For information on how to get free passes to the show about a week before the taping, follow the show on Facebook and Twitter for notice of postings.Yola released a deluxe digital edition of Walk Through Fire, which includes her cover of Elton John's classic "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and a new song, "I Don't Wanna Lie." The album is available to download in the Top40-Charts Store, iTunes, and Amazon, and is streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.Yola resumes her Walk Through Fire tour in the United States at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts, tonight, followed by shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, 9:30 Club in DC, and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia this week. The tour continues throughout the month, including a performance at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Aerosmith in Los Angeles over Grammy weekend. She has just been announced on the Bonnaroo Music Festival lineup in June.



