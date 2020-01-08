Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/01/2020

Yola To Make "Austin City Limits" Debut!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Austin City Limits has announced that Yola will be the first taping of its new Season 46, making her ACL debut on February 4, 2020. She will perform songs form her Dan Auerbach-produced debut album, Walk Through Fire, which is up for four Grammy Awards later this month. The episode will be broadcast this fall on PBS as part of the upcoming Austin City Limits season. For information on how to get free passes to the show about a week before the taping, follow the show on Facebook and Twitter for notice of postings.

Yola released a deluxe digital edition of Walk Through Fire, which includes her cover of Elton John's classic "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and a new song, "I Don't Wanna Lie." The album is available to download in the Top40-Charts Store, iTunes, and Amazon, and is streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Yola resumes her Walk Through Fire tour in the United States at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Massachusetts, tonight, followed by shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, 9:30 Club in DC, and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia this week. The tour continues throughout the month, including a performance at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Aerosmith in Los Angeles over Grammy weekend. She has just been announced on the Bonnaroo Music Festival lineup in June.






Most read news of the week
Maya Beiser Unveils "Ziggy Stardust" - Bonus Track From Her Cello Concerto Reimagining Of David Bowie's Final Album
Gab De La Vega Releases New Single "Perfect Texture"; Announces His New Album "Beyond Space And Time", Out January 24, 2020
The Golden Globe Awards 2020 On NBC
Anne With An "E" - Original Music By Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner Released From Varese Sarabande Records
Stormzy Scores Third No1 Single With A Little Help From Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
Pet Shop Boys Release New Song 'Monkey Business'
The Brothers, Celebrating 50 Years Of The Allman Brothers Band, Will Perform At Madison Square Garden
Lady Antebellum Announces The 'Ocean 2020 Tour'
Belgian Experimental Music Pioneer & Founder Of Brainticket Joel Vandroogenbroeck Passes Away At The Age Of 81
"David Byrne's American Utopia On Broadway" Original Cast Recording Now On Vinyl
Oh Wonder Shares New Single "Happy"
Dili Fredericks Releases New EP Album 'Aru'
Gabrielle Aplin & Nina Nesbitt Releases New Single 'Miss You 2'
Nya Savage Releases New Single 'No Hands'
Very Alora Issues Michael Wagner-Produced Single, Announces Shows With Smile Empty Soul & Tantric




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0316110 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00677490234375 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how