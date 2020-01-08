Lizzo, Tool, And Tame Impala To Headline Bonnaroo 2020 - See Full Lineup!





Friday, June 12, will feature: Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Young The Giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper and more.



Saturday, June 13, will include: Lizzo, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D,



Sunday, June 14, will see: Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug,



The complete Bonnaroo 2020 lineup is below.



Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9, at 12 noon ET/11 am CT, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options will include General Admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, Bonnaroo is presenting an array of affordable options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $70 per night. Car Camping Passes are priced at only $60 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.



Throughout its history, Bonnaroo has listened to its fanbase and delivered improvements and enhancements to the festival experience year after year. 2020 will be no different, with more ticket options, new activities, site improvements including improved signage and navigation tools, on-site transportation options, additional info booths, additional Plaza programming and more.



NEW TICKET OPTIONS:



New ticketing options for 2020 include GA+, offering traditional General Admission along with exclusive access to a brand new Centeroo lounge featuring air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive bars and food vendors, relaxed shaded seating, and more.



CAMPING, TENT AND RV RENTAL OPTIONS:



Camping at Bonnaroo is hardly "camping" by most definitions of the word - it's an endless adventure of discovery and human connection with your friends, and a key part of the Bonnaroo experience. Expect crazy surprises, unique adventures, and stories you'll tell for a lifetime - this is NOT your average festival camping.



2020 will see an assortment of improved tent and RV rental options, including new darkroom dome tents (available with AC), convenient camping near The Grove, and more. For more information about camping, Tents & Glamping, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/tents and www.bonnaroo.com/experience/camping-plazas.



PLAZAS:



Bonnaroo's campgrounds include hubs of activities and convenience, known as Plazas, and will return better than ever in 2020. Strategically located and well-lit public places throughout the campgrounds, Plazas include shade, free public Wi-Fi, charging stations, misting stations, showers, restrooms, medical and safety stations, information booths and most importantly, incredible programming for festival fans.



The Plazas are headed for their best year yet in 2020. Hayley Williams of



Details on Plazas can be found at https://www.bonnaroo.com/experience/camping-plazas/



VIP AND PLATINUM ENHANCEMENTS:



Bonnaroo's VIP and Platinum guests will also enjoy a large number of upgrades, including a new VIP campground layout providing direct entry into the venue and the mound at the What Stage, with more convenient placement for amenities in the venue as well as additional showers and restrooms in the campgrounds. Platinum patrons will enjoy the best campground and amenities on the entire site, all in a new spot directly south of Centeroo. This year will feature all the classic Platinum amenities plus a dedicated Platinum vehicle entrance off Campground Road as well as a completely shaded and wooded campground with newly added access to the Artist Lounge. To learn more about VIP & Platinum, please see www.bonnaroo.com/vip-and-platinum.



Hailed by the New York Times as the summer event that "revolutionized the modern rock festival," Bonnaroo continues to draw high profile media attention and critical acclaim with each passing year. "Bonnaroo 2019 found the festival's identity again," wrote Esquire, commending the "delightfully weird roster of jam bands, pop acts, dance music, country stars, and more." "Bonnaroo roared back this year," declared Rolling Stone in its annual "Bonnaroo 2019: 20 Best Things We Saw" wrap-up, while Consequence of Sound raved, "2019's Roo got the ingredients right...a phenomenal celebration of music from hip-hop to rock and roll, Americana to EDM, and string bands to jam bands." "Bonnaroo 2019 proved to be a return to form," wrote Paste. "The Farm is still one of the best (or at least, most iconic) places to hear music in the country." "While plenty of places have tried to replicate the ideal large, grassy field format," enthused Uproxx, "no one does large and grassy quite like Bonnaroo...The festival itself had an aesthetic that translated across performers - and therefore across generations, demographics, and status levels - proving the event's own personality has more influence on the experience than any artist who might play it...All in all, the whole festival was reminiscent of what's going on in popular music, a finger on the pulse of what fans most want to see, but always spiked with a dash of Tennessee's own flavor."



THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2020 LINEUP IS BELOW:



THURSDAY, JUNE 11

(in alphabetical order)

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

Ezra Collective

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Kursa

Larkin Poe

Liz

MIZE

Scarypoolparty

S.P.O.C.K.

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

The Regrettes

Too Many Zooz

Zía



FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Tool

Miley Cyrus

Bassnectar

The 1975

Run The Jewels

Glass Animals

Young The Giant

Megan Thee Stallion

Tipper

Brittany Howard

Primus

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

Ganja White Night

Lennon Stella

The Band Camino

Wallows

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40

Ekali

Svdden Death

Still Woozy

Tones and I

Marc Rebillet

Yola

Lucii

ATLiens

Detox Unit

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Resistance Revival Chorus

Phutureprimitive

Luzcid

Altın Gün

PLS&TY

Mdou Moctar

Dynohunter



SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Lizzo

Flume

Oysterhead

Tenacious D



King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

DaBaby



Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH





TroyBoi

Dermot Kennedy

Subtronics

Denzel Curry

J.I.D.

Mandolin Orange

The Growlers

Billy Strings

Mt. Joy

Yaeji

Moody Good

EOB

The Marcus King Band

Wooli

Surfaces

Slowthai

Dr. Fresch

Hero The Band

Nilüfer Yanya

Jupiter & Okwess

William Black

Lick

DJ Mel



SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Tame Impala

Lana Del Rey

Vampire Weekend

Leon Bridges

Young Thug



Flogging Molly

REZZ

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP



PEEKABOO



LSDREAM

Pinegrove

Cuco

Saint Jhn

Orville Peck



Colony House

Bonnie X Clyde

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman

