Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 08/01/2020

Metallica Pledges 750K Towards Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica Pledges 750K Towards Wildfire Relief Efforts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Statement from the band:
We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.

Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

NSW RFS is the world's largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires.

CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community based fire and emergency services organisation which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.

Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/general-news/how-you-can-help

Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help at https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/our-mission






Most read news of the week
Maya Beiser Unveils "Ziggy Stardust" - Bonus Track From Her Cello Concerto Reimagining Of David Bowie's Final Album
Gab De La Vega Releases New Single "Perfect Texture"; Announces His New Album "Beyond Space And Time", Out January 24, 2020
The Golden Globe Awards 2020 On NBC
Anne With An "E" - Original Music By Amin Bhatia & Ari Posner Released From Varese Sarabande Records
Stormzy Scores Third No1 Single With A Little Help From Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
Pet Shop Boys Release New Song 'Monkey Business'
The Brothers, Celebrating 50 Years Of The Allman Brothers Band, Will Perform At Madison Square Garden
Lady Antebellum Announces The 'Ocean 2020 Tour'
Belgian Experimental Music Pioneer & Founder Of Brainticket Joel Vandroogenbroeck Passes Away At The Age Of 81
"David Byrne's American Utopia On Broadway" Original Cast Recording Now On Vinyl
Oh Wonder Shares New Single "Happy"
Dili Fredericks Releases New EP Album 'Aru'
Nya Savage Releases New Single 'No Hands'
Very Alora Issues Michael Wagner-Produced Single, Announces Shows With Smile Empty Soul & Tantric
Sam Hunt Drops New Song 'Sinning With You'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.9677229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0054869651794434 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how