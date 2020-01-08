Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 08/01/2020

Zedd & Kehlani Release Good Thing Remixes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist, DJ and producer ZEDD and GRAMMY Award-nominated R&B sensation Kehlani have shared a remix pack of their single "Good Thing." The remix pack features remixes from Osrin, Marc Benjamin, Grant, and Soulji. Listen to the remix pack here: https://smarturl.it/GoodThingRemixes

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY award-winning artist/ DJ/ producer Zedd made his debut with Clarity after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since.

This fall, ZEDD released his new single, "Good Thing" with Kehlani which was featured in The New York Times coveted "Playlist" feature and Billboard described it as "a slick, swinging pop-R&B ditty." Prior to "Good Thing," Zedd released "365" with Katy Perry in February, his first single of 2019. Last fall, Zedd teamed up with Shawn Mendes for a remix of "Lost In Japan" from Shawn's latest album. The remix was the follow up to Zedd's 2018 singles, "Happy Now" with Elley Duhé and his monster hit, "The Middle" with Maren Morris and Grey. Zedd released "The Middle" in January 2018, and earned Zedd his second #1 at Top 40 Radio. "The Middle" held the top spot at Top 40 Radio for seven weeks, was #1 at Hot AC Radio for five weeks, and spent 40 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Digitally, the song has amassed over 1 billion streams. Zedd received three GRAMMY nominations for "The Middle," including nominations for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Pop Duo or Group Performance. The three nominations make Zedd a five time GRAMMY nominee.

In 2017, Zedd released "Stay" with Alessia Cara, which held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY nomination. In 2015, Zedd released True Colors, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity," which earned Zedd a GRAMMY in 2014 for Best Dance Recording, Hayley Williams on platinum hit "Stay The Night," which racked up more than 400 million streams, and Selena Gomez on platinum track "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.






