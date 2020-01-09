iHeartMedia And Fox Entertainment Announce Nominees For The 2020 "iHeartRadio Music Awards"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today the nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, airing live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.
Now in its seventh year, the iHeartRadio Music
Awards is a star-studded music event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2019, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2020. The show will feature live performances from the biggest artists in music, as well as surprise duets and collaborations, and award presentations in multiple categories. Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila
Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake
Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull
and many others.
"The iHeartRadio Music
Awards is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "FOX's young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners."
Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana
Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila
Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena
Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker
and Taylor Swift. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
"It's always exciting to see who gets nominated for our iHeartRadio Music
Awards," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "This year's nominees represent the music heard all year on our stations and the iHeartRadio app. We can't wait to bring them together for one incredible night of celebration and see who takes home the award in all thirty-plus categories."
In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music
Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music
Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music
Video Choreography Award.
Social voting begins today, January 8, and will close on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for all categories except for Best Fan Army, which will continue through Friday, March 27 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
This year, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell's Feed The Beat program are teaming up to reinforce a shared commitment to new artists. Leading up to and throughout the night of the Awards, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell will showcase new artists across iHeartRadio platforms so fans can see who's next in music, alongside the biggest artists on the planet.
Among the many winners of the 2019 Awards were Zedd, Maren Morris
and Grey for Song of the Year, Ariana
Grande for Artist of the Year and 5 Seconds Of Summer
for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2019 iHeartRadio Music
Awards also honored Taylor Swift
with the Tour of the Year Award for her Reputation Stadium Tour. In addition, Alicia Keys
received the most prestigious award of the evening - the 2019 iHeartRadio Innovator Award - for her unparalleled contributions to pop culture and social causes as an artist, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and activist. And Garth Brooks
received the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award for his impact on the music industry as one of the world's most successful and beloved artists.
This year's awards will feature a broad array of categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Pop/Urban and Regional Mexican formats. Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:
Song of the Year:
- "bad guy" - Billie Eilish
- "Old Town Road
" - Lil Nas X
- "Señorita" - Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello
- "Sucker
" - Jonas Brothers
- "Truth Hurts
" - Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ariana
Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
- Ed Sheeran
- Khalid
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration:
- "Dancing With A Stranger
" - Sam Smith
& Normani
- "Eastside
" - benny blanco, Halsey
& Khalid
- "I Don't Care
" - Ed Sheeran
& Justin Bieber
- "Señorita" - Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello
- "Sunflower
" - Post Malone
& Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist:
- Ava Max
- FLETCHER
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
- "bad guy" - Billie Eilish
- "Doin' Time" - Lana Del Rey
- "Ready To Let Go
" - Cage The Elephant
- "The Hype
" - twenty one pilots
- "Trampoline
" - SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
- Billie Eilish
- Cage The Elephant
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
- Dirty Honey
- Dominic Fike
- Matt Maeson
- SHAED
- The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year:
- "Blue On Black" - Five Finger Death Punch
- "Ghost
" - Badflower
- "Lo/Hi" - The Black
Keys
- "Monsters
" - Shinedown
- "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)
" - The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Disturbed
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Godsmack
- Greta Van Fleet
- Shinedown
Country Song of the Year:
- "Beautiful Crazy
" - Luke Combs
- "GIRL" - Maren Morris
- "God's Country
" - Blake
Shelton
- "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" - Justin Moore
- "Whiskey Glasses
" - Morgan
Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Thomas
Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
- Jimmie Allen
- Matt Stell
- Morgan
Wallen
- Riley Green
- Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year:
- "Body" - Loud Luxury
featuring brando
- "Close To Me
" - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
- "Here With Me
" - Marshmello
featuring Chvrches
- "Higher Love
" - Kygo & Whitney Houston
- "So Close
" - NOTD, Felix Jaehn
& Captain
Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Diplo
- Kygo
- Loud Luxury
- Marshmello
- The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- "Going Bad
" - Meek Mill
featuring Drake
- "Money In The Grave
" - Drake
featuring Rick Ross
- "Money
" - Cardi B
- "Old Town Road
" - Lil Nas X
- "Suge" - DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Meek Mill
- Travis
Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- City Girls
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year:
- "Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)" - Beyoncé
- "Girls Need Love (Remix)" - Summer Walker
& Drake
- "No Guidance
" - Chris Brown
featuring Drake
- "Shot Clock" - Ella Mai
- "Talk" - Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Chris Brown
- Ella Mai
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
- Ari Lennox
- LightSkinKeisha
- Nicole
Bus
- Summer Walker
- The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
- "Calma
" - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys
featuring Farruko
- "Con Calma
" - Daddy Yankee
& Katy Perry
featuring Snow
- "MIA" - Bad Bunny
featuring Drake
- "QUE PRETENDES" - J Balvin
& Bad Bunny
- "Taki Taki
" - DJ Snake
featuring Selena
Gomez, Ozuna
& Cardi B
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:
- Camilo
- Guaynaa
- Lunay
- Rosalía
- Sech
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- "¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión" - Calibre 50
- "A Través Del Vaso" - Banda Los Sebastianes
- "Con Todo Incluido" - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
- "Encantadora
" - El Fantasma
- "Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio
Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- El Fantasma
- Fuerza Regida
- Kanales
- Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the Year:
- Andrew Watt
- Benny Blanco
- Finneas
- Louis Bell
- Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
- Ashley Gorley
- Finneas
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Savan Kotecha
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- "10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay
& Justin Bieber
- "7 rings" - Ariana
Grande
- "bad guy" - Billie Eilish
- "Beautiful People
" - Ed Sheeran
featuring Khalid
- "Hot Girl Summer
" - Megan Thee Stallion
featuring Nicki Minaj
& Ty Dolla $ign
- "Juice
" - Lizzo
- "Lose You To Love Me
" - Selena
Gomez
- "Nightmare
" - Halsey
- "Señorita" - Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello
- "Someone You Loved
" - Lewis Capaldi
- "The Bones
" - Maren Morris
- "You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- Led Zeppelin
- "Black Dog" - Miley Cyrus
cover
- Ariana
Grande - "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" - Lana Del Rey
cover
- Phil Collins
- "Can't Stop Loving You
" - Taylor Swift
cover
- Sam Smith
& Normani
- "Dancing With A Stranger
" - 5SOS cover
- Elvin Bishop - "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda
Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
- The Rembrandts - "I'll Be There For You" - Meghan Trainor
cover
- Taylor Swift
- "Lover
" - Keith Urban
cover
- Lewis Capaldi
- "Someone You Loved
" - Camila
Cabello cover
- Jonas Brothers
- "Sucker
" - Halsey
cover
- Post Malone
- "Sunflower
" - Vampire Weekend
cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- Agnation - Agnez Mo
- Arianators - Ariana
Grande
- Beliebers - Justin Bieber
- BTSArmy - BTS
- Camilizers - Camila
Cabello
- Harries - Harry Styles
- Limelights - Why Don't We
- Louies - Louis Tomlinson
- MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
- Niallers - Niall Horan
- Selenators - Selena
Gomez
- Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music
Video: *Socially Voted Category
- "7 rings" - Ariana
Grande
- "bad guy" - Billie Eilish
- "Boy With Luv
" - BTS featuring Halsey
- "Con Altura
" - Rosalía, J Balvin
featuring El Guincho
- "Con Calma
" - Daddy Yankee
& Snow
- "Dancing With A Stranger
" - Sam Smith
& Normani
- "I Don't Care
" - Ed Sheeran
& Justin Bieber
- "Kill This Love
" - BLACKPINK
- "ME!" - Taylor Swift
featuring Brendon Urie
- "Old Town Road
" - Lil Nas X
featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Señorita" - Shawn Mendes
& Camila
Cabello
- "Sucker
" - Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- Asher Angel
- Cody Orlove
- Danielle
Cohn
- DeStorm Power
- King Bach
- Montana Tucker
- Niki and Gabi
- Piper Rockelle
- Scotty
Sire
- Stephanie
Poetri
- The Moy Boys
- Zoe Laverne
Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category
- "bad guy" - Billie Eilish
(with Justin Bieber)
- "Con Calma
" - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry
featuring Snow
- "Good As Hell
" - Lizzo
featuring Ariana
Grande
- "Higher Love
" - Kygo & Whitney Houston
- "Lover
" - Taylor Swift
featuring Shawn Mendes
- "Old Town Road
" - Lil Nas X
featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "The Bones
" - Maren Morris
featuring Hozier
- "Thotiana
" - Blueface
featuring Cardi B
and YG
- "Trampoline
" - SHAED featuring Zayn
- "Without Me
" - Halsey
featuring Juice WRLD
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Adam Degross (Post Malone)
- Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
- Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
- Blair Caldwell (Normani)
- Daniel
Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
- Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
- Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
- Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
- Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
- Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)
- Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Music
Video Choreography: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
- "7 rings" (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson
- "How Do You Sleep?
" (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel
- "Kill This Love
" (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
- "ME!" (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio
- "Motivation
" (Normani) - Sean Bankhead
- "Señorita" (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens
Additional categories include Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 8 at 10:00 AM PT at AXS.com.
Proud partners of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music
Awards include Taco Bell with more to be announced.
Executive Producers for the iHeartRadio Music
Awards are Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia.
For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music
Awards content visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google+.